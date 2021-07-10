Social media has conquered the age of digitalization. Be it through connection or entertainment, people are unbelievably engaged to these social media platforms. There are several debates relating to social media usage; and like every other domain, this too has a silver lining. Utilizing the unimaginably high stats of media usage and engagement, many people have come up with ways to make these useful. Social media influencing is one such field. By connecting with more and more internet users, people have found ways to reach out and learn. From general awareness to specific solutions, every single topic existing on this planet is covered.

One such influencer is Lazaro Reinier Baluja Carbo aka Rey King. Coming from the Caribbean country of Cuba, Rey King is a health and fitness enthusiast. Commendably building his social media presence, he is quite popular with a huge fan following. Turning his passion into a profession, he aspires to make people aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

He stresses the idea of both physical and mental well-being and believes health to be the most invaluable asset of mankind. He aims to promote more fitness-related content over media to encourage people to focus more on their health. Not only physically, mentally too it is essential to be confident and positive about one’s body image. Rey King emphasizes the fact that physical well-being affects many aspects of individual life. Insecurities result in the surfacing of many self-esteems related issues, and can badly affect the social and personal life of the individual. Physical fitness, therefore, is essential for the overall well-being of people and there is no reason why it needs to be underestimated.

Today, people are so busy in their moving lives, engaged in work 24*7, that fitness automatically is shifted to the backseat. According to Rey King, this is quite an unhealthy practice that further degrades the quality of life. There are several ways through which people can engage in time-efficient modes of exercising and balanced eating. Following a consistent approach is what works in the long run. Rather than completely giving up on the workout regime due to time mismanagement, it is better to take baby steps towards one’s fitness goals.

Through his easy-to-follow diet charts, various range of workout routines, and extremely motivating content, Rey King tries his best to encourage and make people aware of health and fitness. His content is far from the typical ones found on the web, as he incorporates a much more personal and feasible approach. While reaching out to people, he communicates with them, not like a professional trainer but a fellow human with similar issues relating to fitness. All in all, he aspires to bring a change on the ground level, rather than engaging in made-up and sham activities.

Lazaro Reinier Baluja Carbo aka Rey King, the founder of ‘Vida Nutrition BC’, resides in the Zurich city of Switzerland for the past ten years. While establishing a successful and well-recognized career in influencing, he is actively engaged in other fields as well. As an actor and model, he has cleared several checkpoints, winning several awards and accomplishments.

