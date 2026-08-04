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Home > Business News > LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?

LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?

LIC shares fell after the government launched a 6.5% OFS at a 10% discount. Here's why the ₹31,000 crore sale of stakes matters for investors and LIC.

LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?
LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 10:54 IST

The 10% discount on shares of India’s largest insurer raises one question for most investors: is this a bargain or just a procedural sale of a government stake? That is what the market is trying to read up on after the centre kicked off one of its biggest divestment exercises in recent years.
 
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares on Tuesday were pressured after the Centre announced an offer for sale (OFS) of up to a 6.5% stake in the insurance behemoth. LIC stock traded at 400.40, 6.56% lower during early trade on the NSE. The stock had opened at Rs 392 and touched a day’s high of 400.90 and an intraday low of 390.50. LIC commands a market capitalisation of around 2.53 lakh crore.
 

A ₹31,000 Crore Disinvestment Bet

 
The government has set the floor price at ₹382 per share, almost 10% below Monday’s closing price of ₹424.35 on the BSE. If the whole issue is taken up, the sale of 82.22 crore shares, or a 6.5% stake, could bring in close to ₹31,000 crore to the government’s disinvestment programme.
 
The stake sale was split into two pieces. We have a base offer of 2.5% equity, plus a 4% green shoe option, which can be exercised if investor demand is better than expected.
 
The OFS opened for institutional investors on Tuesday, while retail investors can participate on Wednesday.
 

This Sale Is Not Simply About Raising Money

 
The proceeds will go towards the government’s disinvestment kitty, but the bigger objective lies elsewhere.
 
The Centre holds a 96.5% stake in LIC. With the successful completion of the OFS, its holding is expected to come down to 90%, helping the insurer to comply with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms prescribed by market regulator SEBI.
 
SEBI has extended the deadline for LIC to meet the 10% public shareholding requirement to May 2027. With this transaction, the government is looking to reach that milestone well before the deadline.
 
The OFS would help the government achieve its MPS target in time, said DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla.
 

Why Investors Are Paying Such Close Attention to The Discount

 
The biggest attraction in any OFS is normally the pricing.
 
In an OFS, unlike a normal market purchase, investors bid against a floor price, which is the minimum acceptable selling price. Bids cannot be lower than this amount.
 
But the final allotment price (or the found price) depends on the demand from investors during the bidding. It can be the same as the floor price or higher, but not lower.
 
The retail investors also have the option to bid at the cut-off price, i.e., they can accept the last discovered price without having to quote an exact bid.
 
That pricing mechanism often determines whether an OFS is well-participated or struggles to find buyers.
 

LIC IPO: The Journey So Far

 
This is the latest stake sale in just over four years after LIC’s landmark public listing.
 
The government had divested 3.5% of its stake during LIC’s mega IPO in May 2022, which had been priced between Rs 902 and Rs 949 and raised Rs 21,000 crore. Ever since, LIC’s stock price has fluctuated wildly as investors have factored in the long-term growth prospects of the insurer, valuation concerns, and regulatory developments.
 
Tuesday’s OFS was thus another important milestone in LIC’s transition from an all-government-owned institution to a company with wider public ownership.
 

A Bigger Disinvestment Strategy Going On

 
The LIC OFS also fits into the centre’s larger agenda to monetise investments in public sector enterprises.
 
According to government data, the Centre has already mobilised over Rs 21,000 crore in the current financial year through stake sales in public sector companies and receipts from SUUTI. If the issue is fully subscribed, LIC is expected to be the largest single contributor to that total.
 
The recent government OFS has witnessed good participation from both institutional and retail investors, mainly on account of attractive pricing at a discount to prevailing market prices.
 
Hence, the next two days will be keenly watched not only to gauge the appetite for LIC but also to see the confidence in one of India’s largest public sector financial institutions as it inches closer to meeting market norms on public shareholding.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
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LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?
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LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?

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LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?

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LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?
LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?
LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?
LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?

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