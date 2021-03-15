Vishwarajsinh Chudasama is a young dynamic individual who is serving the nation with his entrepreneurial skills. Just at the age of 28, Vishwarajsinh is running noble enterprises like Gurukrupa farm and Atulya among others.

A young dynamic youth of the nation with entrepreneurial skills and a spirit to the serve the nation. Vishwarajsinh was born in Rajkot and is 28 years old.

He took the business of finance and loan to a subsidiary level with his skills. Expertise in the field of business he came up as a youth icon. His expertise and business-oriented approach have made him earn a huge reputation among his valuable customers. The business has now been practiced by him in Rajkot and home village for 10-12 years now. He even provides loan at 0% interest for car loan, personal loan, property loan and gold loan.

He is even fond of birds and animals. He even dedicates his time towards working for the people in need. He even runs a food factory down in his home city. The factory is namely called as “Atulya”. Atulya food produces the best-quality pulses with its talented and innovative team of skilled workers.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic affecting all sections, Vishwarajsinh continues to contribute his best for the Sarvrog Nidan camp and bears the expenditure cost of patients suffering from various health-related diseases. Gurukrupa Farm is another initiative where he donates and runs a gaushala for the old, injured and abandoned cows. With plenty of competition among the financial market, various big and tiny scale enterprises are striving hard to sustain themselves. The pandemic has further worsened the condition of companies across the planet.

