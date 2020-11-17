Arvin Subramanian, a 29-year-old Digital Marketer from Chennai released his hand book “Get Vocal for Local” last week. The Book has been the Best Seller in its category ever since release!

Through his book, Arvin has put forth many key insights on understanding the online behaviour of regional, rural internet users and presented ideas for brands to serve them better digital content.

Arvin Subramanian is the author of “Get Vocal for Local”, the book which is currently the best seller in its category – Urban and Regional. About the theme of his book – Arvin considers getting local is very vital in today’s scenario. With new users from regional, rural markets joining the internet on a daily basis, it is important that a brand communicates to them in a relevant manner. Through his book, Get VOCAL for LOCAL, he offers various plans, strategies to effectively localize content with the help of real-life case studies.

Arvin has done an in-depth investigation of the localizing content to suit regional, rural markets. Arvin says, “We talk about localizing content to suit regional users. However, most of the ties we end up only translating the brand content in regional language and expect it to work. Localization process is more than just translating, we have to understand the fabric of the region – in terms of culture, language, behaviour, aesthetics. Only when we can communicate in a manner, that is relevant for the region – our content would work in these markets.”

Arvin has cited many research papers and case studies to showcase some successful methods, to localize content. “Involvement of local talent is critical in this process. Either internally, local talents from the region could be picked as employees. And they could be involved in localization of content to suit their region. Or externally, activities like focus group discussions can be held with local people from the region. Their opinions could be used while localizing the brand’s content to suit the regional market. Either way the voice of people from the region must be considered during the localization process.”

