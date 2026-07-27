LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?

Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?

Lohia Corp IPO Day 3 subscription status: The retail portion is fully subscribed; GMP stands at Rs 7, signalling a modest 1.65% listing premium. Check the latest subscription figures, GMP, allotment date and whether you should apply.

Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?
Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 10:45 IST

Lohia Corp’s initial public offering (IPO) opened for bidding for the last day on Thursday with healthy subscriptions from retail investors but overall demand remains tepid. The issue was subscribed 0.65 times at 10.09 am on July 27, with the retail portion getting fully covered, while subscriptions from institutional and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) were yet to move up.

The Rs 1,102.08 crore issue is completely an OFS, meaning existing shareholders will receive the money raised, not the company.

You Might Be Interested In

Lohia Corp, though not a household name for the common man, boasts of a firm footprint in the industrial machinery business. The company makes machines for the manufacture of polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) fabrics and sacks used for the packaging of cement, fertilisers, food grain, etc. The firm has exported its equipment to about 100 countries and holds a leadership position in the sector.

Lohia Corp IPO Key Details

Particulars Details
IPO Dates July 23 to July 27, 2026
Price Band Rs 404–Rs 425 per share
Lot Size 35 shares
Minimum Investment Rs 14,875
Issue Size Rs 1,102.08 crore
Fresh Issue Nil
Offer for Sale 100%

Pre-issue participation was seen in the IPO, as it had raised Rs 492 crore from anchor investors before the subscription window. The anchor retained the remaining 25 per cent, with 15 per cent allocated to NIIs and 10 per cent to retail customers, while also keeping 75 per cent of the net issue for QIBs.

Lohia Corp IPO Subscription Status & Details

The IPO had received bids for 0.65 times the shares on offer by 10:09 a.m. on Day 3.

The retail investors remained the strongest players with their quota subscribed 1.24 times. However, demand from institutional and non-institutional investors was less than one time.

Category Subscription
QIB (excluding anchor) 0.51x
NII 0.53x
Retail 1.24x
Employees 0.85x
Overall 0.65x

The matter has gained momentum during the three-day bidding period. The subscription was 0.40 times on Day 1, improved to 0.59 times on Day 2 and was 0.65 times on the last morning of the issue.

Lohia Corp IPO GMP Today 

The grey market premium (GMP), an unofficial indicator of listing sentiment, remained dull on the last day of the issue.

The Lohia Corp IPO GMP was Rs 7 on July 27, market observers said. As it is on the higher side, the Rs 425 price implies a valuation on the listing day of near Rs 432 levels, translating to an appreciation of around 1.65 per cent. But, after the announcement, the GMP has cooled off considerably. As per market data, it had moved in the band of Rs 0 to Rs 56 over the last 10 trading days. 

So a lot of sentiment has gone off in the market as the bidding process has continued. 

It is also important to remember that the grey market is neither certified nor formally endorsed. GMP merely reflects informal market expectations and should not be relied upon as an indicator of how the listing will perform or of long-term returns.

Listing and Allotment Schedule

As per the schedule, the finalisation of the IPO allotment will take place on July 28. The stock is expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on July 30. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants and the credit of shares to successful bidders’ demat accounts are expected on July 29.

Should Investors Apply? 

Lohia Corp is a niche engineering company with an established international footprint and has strengthened its financial profile over recent years. That said, the IPO is a 100% OFS, which means the company won’t get any fresh capital from the issue for future expansion.

Subscription data, meanwhile, shows that retail investors have reacted positively, although institutional demand has been relatively soft so far. The muted GMP also suggests limited prospects for strong listing gains at current levels.

Investors should look at the company’s business fundamentals, growth prospects, valuation and long-term potential, and not just short-term grey market trends.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 as IT, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?
Tags: home-hero-pos-5ipostock market

RELATED News

Manipal Health IPO: 5 Key Numbers Behind India’s Biggest Healthcare Public Issue Worth Rs 9,275 Crore

Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 27): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

Oil Prices Tumble Over 5% Today: What’s Fueling the Sudden Fall in Brent Crude?

Astrologer and Global Brand Strategist Amey Joshi Joins Rocket Reel as PR & Marketing Advisor and Investor

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Karyna Shuliak In The News? Her Connection To Jeffrey Epstein Explained

Dhanush To Enter Politics? Actor’s Call For Fan-Led Welfare Activities Sparks Fresh Speculation

What Did CRPF Find In Its CJP Protest Review? 7 Pellet Rounds, 5 Protesters Hit

Broken Rib, Sprained Neck: Raunaq Rajani Alleges Mumbai Police Brutality to His Wife During Protest, Shares Video Evidence

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (27 July) India Schedule: Full Fixtures, Medal Events, India Timings & Live Streaming Details

Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak Wants To Sing For Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: ‘It’s My Biggest Dream’

Anti-Cheating Bill 2026 In Lok Sabha: What Changes For Students, Exam Bodies And Service Providers?

Bangladesh Squad vs Australia 1st Test 2026: Soumya Sarkar Returns, Nahid Rana Ruled Out With WTC Points At Stake

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay’s Final Film Before Politics Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

India vs Bangladesh Series Back On? BCCI Awaits Government Approval, Afghanistan T20I Series Faces Postponement — Report

Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?
Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?
Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?
Lohia Corp IPO Day 3: Grey Market Points to Just 1.65% Listing Gain; Should You Apply?

QUICK LINKS