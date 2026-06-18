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Home > Business News > Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%

Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%

Looking for safe, high-return investments? Explore the 10 best Post Office savings schemes offering up to 8.2% interest, tax benefits and guaranteed returns in 2026.

Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%
Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 15:14 IST

If you’re looking for a safe investment where you don’t have to sacrifice returns too significantly, then the Post Office’s savings schemes might be for you. These schemes, backed by the Government of India, have been a favourite among conservative investors, retirees and families seeking long-term financial goals. Great news! There are some post office schemes now which offer more than 7% interest and this is an attractive alternative to many people who are used to the traditional fixed-income options.

Post office schemes cater to almost every financial need, be it earning a regular monthly income, saving taxes, building a retirement corpus or investing for your child’s future. Here’s a look at the best options on the board in 2026.

What are Post Office Savings Schemes?

India Post’s savings schemes offered through the post office are government-backed investment products. These are designed to let individuals build savings with the lowest risk and guaranteed returns.

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Such schemes attract investors who prefer capital protection over market-linked volatility. Depending on the scheme, investors could also get tax benefits and they may also receive regular income or wealth generation over a long period.

Top Post Office Savings Schemes With More Than 7% Interest

Scheme Interest Rate Minimum Investment Maximum Investment Tenure Tax Benefit Best For
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.2% Rs 1,000 Rs 30 lakh 5 years Yes Retirement income
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 8.2% Rs 250/year Rs 1.5 lakh/year Till the girl child turns 21 years Yes Girl child savings
National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.7% Rs 1,000 No limit 5 years Yes Tax-saving investment
Post Office Time Deposit (5 Years) 7.5% Rs 1,000 No limit 5 years Yes Tax-saving FD alternative
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) 7.5% Rs 1,000 No limit 115 months No Wealth creation
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) 7.5% Rs 1,000 Rs 2 lakh 2 years No Short-term savings for women
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) 7.4% Rs 1,000 Rs 9 lakh (single), Rs 15 lakh (joint) 5 years No Regular monthly income
Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.1% Rs 500/year Rs 1.5 lakh/year 15 years Yes Long-term wealth creation
Post Office Time Deposit (3 Years) 7.1% Rs 1,000 No limit 3 years No Medium-term savings
Post Office Time Deposit (2 Years) 7.0% Rs 1,000 No limit 2 years No Safe short-term investment

(Source: ClearTax)

What Is The Best Savings Scheme Offered By The Post Office?

There is no single answer. The right scheme will depend on what you are investing for. Here’s where various schemes fit different financial targets.

1. Best income plan for monthly basis

If you are looking for a regular income after investing a lump sum, then the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is one of the best options. It gives 7.4% interest to investors. It provides fixed monthly income to investors while keeping the principal amount safe.

2. Best Senior Citizen Plan

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme or SCSS, is considered the most popular among the government-backed investment schemes, offering a return of 8.2%. Along with high returns, you can also get income tax benefits under section 80C of the old tax regime.

3. Best Girl Child Savings Scheme

Parents generally go for Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) for the education or marriage of their girl child. This is one of the most rewarding small savings schemes, with an interest rate of 8.2%, a long tenure of investment and the power of compounding.

4. Best Tax Saving Scheme

If the goal is tax saving, PPF, SCSS, SSY and NSC are eligible for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act in the old tax regime, subject to the limits.

5. The Best Method To Double Your Money

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is for the investors looking for assured long term growth. It has a fixed tenure, and the average interest rate doubles the investment. It is a favourite among conservative investors.

How To Open A Post Office Savings Scheme Account 

Opening a post office investment account is very simple. Investors can apply either by visiting the nearest post office branch or through the Department of Posts’ online banking service.

Offline Method

  1. Go to the post office’s website and download the relevant application form.
  2. Fill in the details and upload the necessary KYC documents.
  3. Go to your nearest post office branch.
  4. Make the minimum investment deposit.
  5. Upon verification, the account is opened and a passbook is issued.

Through Internet Banking

If you already hold a savings account in the India Post, you can invest in eligible schemes online by logging in to the Department of Posts’ internet banking. You can choose the new deposit scheme, choose the scheme that applies to you, fill out the application and submit it online.

What Documents Are Required To Open Post Office Savings Scheme

Before filing your application, please gather the following documents:

  • Account Opening Application Form
  • KYC Form (where applicable)
  • PAN card
  • Aadhaar card or Any other valid ID proof
  • Passport, Driving Licence or Voter ID (in case of non-availability of Aadhaar)
  • MNREGA Job Card/National Population Register document (if applicable)
  • Minor account birth certificate

Should You Invest In Post Office Savings Schemes?

Post office savings schemes remain the top choice for investors seeking safety of their capital and assured returns, making them one of the safest investment options. They may not give stock market-like returns but they do give guaranteed income, government backing and a number of tax-saving opportunities. They are good for long term financial planning.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which post office scheme 2026 has highest interest rate? 

The post office savings scheme with highest rate of interest offers 8.2%, which is available under schemes like Senior citizen savings scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana scheme.

2. What is the best post office scheme for monthly income?

The post office scheme that provides the best monthly income to the investors is the POMIS (Post Office Monthly Income Scheme).

3. Which post office schemes have tax benefits?

Those who are in the old tax regime can take tax benefits under the post office schemes. These tax benefits are available for PPF, SCSS, SSY and NSC under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

4. Can NRIs Invest in Post Office Savings Schemes?

NRIs cannot open a new post office savings scheme account. However, in general, the accounts opened before becoming an NRI are allowed to continue until maturity subject to applicable rules.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: L’Oréal Acquires Innovist: India’s Beauty Battle Heats Up; Why This Deal Matters For India’s Lifestyle Market?

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Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%
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Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%

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Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%
Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%
Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%
Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%

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