Lost Money in an Online Scam? RBI’s New Digital Fraud Rules Could Help You Recover Rs 25,000 Soon

What to do if you are scammed into sending money online? The answer for years was often frustrating: report the fraud, wait for the investigation and often never get a refund. That will change on 1 January 2027. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has brought in a new framework for customer protection that expands the scope of compensation for digital payment frauds. The regulator has, for the first time, brought a number of common online scams – including cases where customers are tricked into authorising payments – under a compensation mechanism, provided that certain conditions are met.

The changes announced on Wednesday revise the RBI’s 2017 framework on digital banking transactions and limit customer liability. The new directions, which will be run as a pilot for one year initially, mark one of the most significant changes in the way digital payment frauds will be dealt with in India.

What has RBI changed in the new digital fraud rules?

Until now, customers have generally only been protected in the case of unauthorised transactions – for example, if hackers have accessed a bank account without the customer’s knowledge.

The amended framework expands that protection to many more fraudulent electronic banking transactions (EBTs).

In simple terms, the change means that customers can now be reimbursed if they were duped into paying for it in certain circumstances.

The new framework applies to cases where:

Fraudulently steal banking credentials like OTPs.

Customers are being coerced or pressured to approve transactions, including in so-called “digital arrest” scams.

Third parties carry out unauthorised transactions using customer credentials that have been fraudulently obtained.

Fraud happens because of the negligence of the bank or a third-party service provider.

This is a big change, as many of today’s cyberfrauds are based on social engineering rather than complex hacking.

Can you get compensation if you fall victim to online scam?

Yes, but only if you meet the eligibility criteria of RBI.

Under the new framework, individual customers (including sole proprietors) suffering a loss of up to Rs 50,000 in a fraudulent electronic banking transaction may be compensated to the extent of:

Rs 25,000 or 85% of the net loss, whichever is lower.

The benefit can be redeemed only once per customer in their lifetime.

For example:

Amount Lost

Maximum Compensation

Rs 10,000

Rs 8,500

Rs 20,000

Rs 17,000

Rs 30,000

Rs 25,000 (capped)

Rs 50,000

Rs 25,000 (maximum)

The mechanism does not cover losses over and above Rs 50,000.

Who is covered under compensation?

The amount of compensation you receive depends on how quickly you act after discovering fraud.

Customers must:

Report the scam to their bank.

Register the fraud on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal or call the Cybercrime Helpline at 1930.

You have 5 calendar days from the date of discovery of the fraud to do so.

There is also an extended reporting window. In the old system, customers had three working days to report any unauthorised transactions. Now new rules provide for five calendar days in eligible cases.

Will all those who lose money be compensated?

Not really. RBI has clarified that the compensation is for bona fide victims.

For example, if a customer ignores clear alerts of fraud at the time of the transaction, such as alerts shown before UPI PIN is entered, such transactions may not be eligible for compensation.

Similarly, customers can be negligent in not updating their registered mobile number or email address with the bank, which causes them to not receive fraud alerts.

But even if some negligence is proved, banks still have the discretion to waive customer liability in deserving cases.

How soon should banks resolve fraud complaints?

The RBI has also prescribed time limits for redress of complaints. Banks are required to:

Complete domestic fraud investigations within 45 calendar days.

Resolve international transaction complaints within 60 calendar days.

If deadlines are missed, banks must explain to customers why.

What help will be available for credit cardholders?

The new framework provides additional protection for credit card users.

If a customer complains about a fraudulent credit card transaction, the bank has five business days from the date of the complaint to do a shadow reversal, which is a temporary credit for the value of the questioned transaction.

This is to ensure that customers are not made to pay disputed dues while the investigation is ongoing.

Will banks need to warn customers sooner?

Yes, banks will continue to send instant SMS alerts for all electronic banking transactions of above Rs 500.

The RBI has retained this requirement, as SMS is still the most convenient mode of communication for many customers, who may not have a smartphone or internet connectivity.

When will new RBI rules be implemented?

The new customer protection framework will be a one-year pilot, effective January 1, 2027.

The draft proposal had earlier proposed an implementation date of July 2026. Now, the Reserve Bank of India has given banks more time to upgrade their systems and processes.

Why has the RBI widened customer protection now?

India’s digital payments ecosystem has grown at a rapid pace with UPI, internet banking and mobile payments now a part of everyday life.

But so has cyber fraud.

In contrast to previous banking scams where bank systems were hacked, current scams are largely psychological, whether it’s fake KYC updates, phishing links, remote access apps, impersonation calls, or digital arrest scams.

The RBI has agreed to this change and has expanded its liability framework to cover frauds in which customers are deceived or coerced into approving payments, beyond just unauthorised transactions.

The regulator is also urging banks to improve their fraud detection systems and tighten governance around the artificial intelligence and machine-learning models used to identify suspicious transactions.

Why RBI’s new rules can be a game-changer for users of digital payments

RBI’s new framework is a huge step in sharing the digital fraud burden between customers and banks. It doesn’t promise a refund every time, but it does acknowledge that today’s cyber scams are often more about manipulation than technical hacking.

The most important thing for customers is pretty simple: the sooner you report it, the higher the chance you’ll be able to recover your money. In fact, if you do fall victim to an online scam, it can turn out that by reporting it early, updating your contact details and being vigilant about suspicious activity, you may just find recovery much quicker by January 2027.

Also Read: Rajesh Exports Shares Hit Lower Circuit After ED Searches: Here’s What the Probe Has Uncovered