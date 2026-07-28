Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Here’s How to Download It Online Without Visiting Centre

Lost Your Aadhaar? Here’s What You hould Do First
- e-Aadhaar instantly.
- Download a new printed Aadhaar card online.
- If your mobile number is not linked or your details need to be updated, book an appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra
Need It Urgently? Here’s How To Download e-Aadhaar in Few Minutes
- Go to the official UIDAI website and click on the Download Aadhaar option from the My Aadhaar tab.
- Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, or 16-digit Virtual ID number or 14-digit Enrolment ID number.
- After entering, enter the CAPTCHA code and click on Send OTP.
- Now enter the OTP received on the registered mobile phone number and then download the password-protected PDF file of the e-Aadhaar.
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.