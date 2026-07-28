Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Here’s How to Download It Online Without Visiting Centre

You need your Aadhaar card when you need it the most – to open a bank account, do a KYC verification or apply for a loan – and you can’t find it anywhere. This is something that many people have done, and the first reaction is often panic. But here’s the good news: losing the actual, physical copy of your Aadhaar card does not mean that your identity disappears as well. Fortunately for you and millions of others, getting your Aadhaar card regenerated is easier than you might expect, thanks to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Lost Your Aadhaar? Here’s What You hould Do First

Don’t go rummaging in every drawer in the house before you remember that the physical card is just one version of your Aadhaar. UIDAI provides various online services which allow you to access your Aadhaar whenever you want.

Depending on your situation, you may:

e-Aadhaar instantly.

Download a new printed Aadhaar card online.

If your mobile number is not linked or your details need to be updated, book an appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra

The first two will be enough for most people.

Need It Urgently? Here’s How To Download e-Aadhaar in Few Minutes

For immediate Aadhaar, e-Aadhaar download is the fastest option. The digital version holds the same legal validity as the physical card and is accepted for KYC by banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, mutual funds and government departments.

Here’s how you can get it:

Go to the official UIDAI website and click on the Download Aadhaar option from the My Aadhaar tab.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, or 16-digit Virtual ID number or 14-digit Enrolment ID number.

After entering, enter the CAPTCHA code and click on Send OTP.

Now enter the OTP received on the registered mobile phone number and then download the password-protected PDF file of the e-Aadhaar.

The process should take just a few minutes. It is also absolutely free of cost.

Want a Physical Aadhaar Card Again?

If you like to have a printed Aadhaar card in your pocket, UIDAI also allows you to apply for an official reprint online.

On the UIDAI portal, you just have to click on ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’, enter your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID, validate the request with the OTP received on your registered mobile number and make the payment of Rs 50 which includes GST and postal charges.

The replacement card is generally sent out within 5 to 15 working days, depending on your location.

What If Your Mobile Number Is Not Registered?

This is one case where the online process won’t work.

You must have a registered mobile number because most of the online requests are verified by OTP through UIDAI. In case your mobile number has changed or is not linked to Aadhaar, you will have to go to the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Once you update your mobile number, you will be able to avail yourself of all online Aadhaar services in the future.

Carry These Documents When You Go To An Aadhaar Centre

In case you need to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra, keep these documents ready:

Proof of identity like a PAN card, passport, voter ID or driving licence.

Proof of address such as a recent electricity bill, bank statement or rental agreement.

Proof of date of birth if needed, such as a birth certificate or PAN card.

Having the right documents can save you a second trip.

Why You Should Keep a Digital Copy

Today, Aadhaar is used for much beyond identity verification. It is extensively used in opening bank accounts, investing in financial products, applying for personal loans, purchasing insurance, filing KYC and availing various government schemes.

That’s why it is a good idea to keep your e-Aadhaar safe in your phone or laptop. This is useful if you don’t have the card in your hand.

It is equally important to update your mobile number with UIDAI. A registered mobile number helps in downloading Aadhaar, updating personal details, creating a virtual ID and availing of a number of online services without visiting a centre.

Remember This Before You Apply

It’s inconvenient losing your Aadhaar, but not so much so that you don’t know how to get it back. You will almost always be able to download a digital e-Aadhaar within a few minutes, or you can order one to be printed and mailed to your address (for Rs 50). Only those without a registered mobile number or those needing biometric updates will need to go to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.