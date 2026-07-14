Lost Your Phone or Forgot Your ITR Login Password? Here’s How to Recover Your Account Without OTP

Most taxpayers just log in to the income tax department’s e-filing portal when it is time to file their income tax return (ITR). But if you have forgotten the password and lost the mobile number linked with your e-filing or Aadhaar, how can you access your account? This is quite common when you change your mobile number, port out to a new operator, or misplace your mobile phone and have failed to update your contact details on the income tax portal. The result? OTPs never arrive, and you can never log in.

The good news is, by losing access to your registered mobile number, you will not lose access to your income tax account.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has offered multiple options to taxpayers for recovering their accounts and resetting their passwords, often even without OTP verification. Simple guide on what options you have.

Why Having Access to Your Income Tax Account Is Important

Your e-filing account is more than just a platform to file your ITR. It is where you can do it:

File your Income Tax Returns (ITRs)

Check the status of your income tax refund.

Download Form 26AS and other tax documents

View AIS & TIS information

Reply to Notices Issued by the IT Department

Watch any pending tax proceedings

If you can’t log in, you won’t be able to access any of these services until your account is recovered.

How To Reset Your Password Without OTP

Yes. Many taxpayers believe OTP verification is required. However, the Income Tax Department offers various authentication methods, and not all require access to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

You can reset your password using the following, depending on the security settings you have set on your account:

Aadhaar OTP (if required)

e-Filing One-Time Password

Electronic Verification Code (EVC) for Bank Account

EVC through Demat account

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Net Banking

But where your registered mobile number is not anymore active, the primary alternatives are Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and net banking.

Option 1: Password Reset via Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

The CBDT said that the account of the taxpayer can be accessed through a valid digital signature certificate.

You are not required to register your DSC on the e-filing portal but it should be linked with your Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Before you begin, ensure you have:

Class 2 or Class 3 Digital Signature Certificate (valid)

The emSigner utility is installed on your PC.

A DSC issued by a recognised certificate authority

Steps to reset password using DSC

Go to the e-filing portal for income tax.

Click login.

Enter your User ID (PAN/Aadhaar if linked).

Click ‘Forgot Password’.

Select Upload Digital Signature Certificate.

Select New DSC or Registered DSC as applicable.

Verify your digital signature.

Create a new password.

Confirm and send it.

Once you complete the process successfully, the password is reset, and you can access your account straight away.

Option 2: Login Through Net Banking

You may not require OTP verification at all if your PAN is linked with your bank account and the net banking login option is enabled in the e-Filing Vault higher security service.

In this case, just:

Log in to your bank’s net banking portal.

Select the Income Tax e-filing option available in net banking.

Go straight to the e-filing portal.

Go to profile settings to change your password.

This process is especially useful for taxpayers who have changed their mobile number but have continuous access to their bank account.

What To Do If DSC Or Net Banking Is Not Available?

If none of the above works, the CBDT permits taxpayers to request a password reset by email.

The request should be mailed to efilingwebmanager@incometax.gov.in

But there are some important caveats.

The email can only be sent from the email address that is already registered on your Income Tax e-filing profile.

The request shall include:

Scanned copy of your PAN card, self-attested

Self-attested identity proof (Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, driving licence or bank passbook with photograph)

Proof of address (self-attested)

A letter signed by you explaining why you are requesting a password reset

CBDT also specifies that all supporting documents should be compressed and attached in ZIP format only.

Once verified, the Income Tax Department will send the password reset link to your registered email ID.

How to Start the Password Reset Process

The recovery process always starts from the login page of the income tax department.

Here is the step-by-step process:

You can access the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

Click on ‘Log In’.

Please enter your User ID.

Click ‘Continue’.

Select Password in the Secure Access section.

Click Forgot password.

Choose a verification method from the options shown on your screen.

The options displayed will differ according to the security settings enabled for your account.

Post a successful reset, the system will generate a transaction ID and send confirmation to your registered email and mobile number.

Forgot Your Password But Still Have Your Mobile Number?

If you still have access to your registered mobile number, then it is much easier to recover your account.

Just use the ‘Forgot Password’ option and complete the verification through Aadhaar OTP, e-Filing OTP, Bank EVC or Demat EVC as per what is available for your account.

Can You Use A Secret Question?

Occasionally. Yeah. If you set up an e-filing account and created a secret question, you may be able to reset your password by answering it correctly. Once verified, you will be asked to enter a new password.

What If You Don’t Have Access To Your Mobile Number Or Email?

This is the most difficult situation.

If you do not have access to your registered mobile number and your registered email address and none of the available verification methods work, then you need to contact the Income Tax e-filing helpdesk.

Contact the helpdesk to update your registered contact details. You can go back to the normal methods of password recovery after you have changed your mobile number or email address.

Things to Remember Before Filing Your ITR

As the deadline for filing your income tax return approaches, it is worth checking whether you can still log in to your e-filing account and not waiting until the last minute.

Ensure that:

Your registered mobile number is working.

Your email address is exposed.

Your PAN is correctly linked.

Your bank account details have been updated.

Your DSC (if applicable) is valid and active.

Taking a few minutes now to confirm these details might prevent avoidable delays when it’s time to file your return.

Don’t Let A Forgotten Password Delay Your ITR Filing

If you forget your income tax login password or your mobile number linked to Aadhaar, it can be very stressful, but it doesn’t mean you’re locked out of your tax account forever. The CBDT has provided various recovery options, such as a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), net banking and verification by email with documents. If you are aware of these alternatives in advance, you can save precious time and make sure your ITR filing, tracking of refund and other tax-related work go on without any hitch.

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