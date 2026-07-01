Lovely Professional University Launches Public Policy Programmes in Collaboration with CRISP to Prepare Future Policy Leaders

New Delhi [India], July 1: As public policy emerges as one of the most relevant and future-focused academic disciplines in India, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has introduced specialized programmes in Public Policy in collaboration with the Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies (CRISP), a leading policy think tank founded by distinguished former civil servants and governance experts.

The launch comes at a time when policy education is gaining increasing prominence across the country. During the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for multidisciplinary and future-ready education, encouraging institutions to move beyond conventional academic pathways and equip students with skills relevant to governance, public administration, and societal development. Over the years, this vision has contributed to the growing adoption of public policy education across leading institutions in India.

Building on this national momentum, LPU has introduced B.Sc. (Public Policy) and M.Sc. (Public Policy) programmes in collaboration with CRISP. The initiative follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between LPU and CRISP in November 2025, marking a significant step towards integrating academic learning with real-world governance and policy expertise.

Designed to prepare students for impactful careers in governance, public administration, development organizations, think tanks, NGOs, consulting, and policy research, the programmes focus on policy analysis, governance frameworks, public administration, evidence-based decision-making, leadership development, and policy design. Students will gain a deeper understanding of how government policies shape societies and economies while developing practical skills to address contemporary social and economic challenges.

The three-year B.Sc. (Public Policy) and two-year M.Sc. (Public Policy) programmes have been developed with a strong emphasis on experiential learning and real-world application. Through case studies, research projects, field exposure, and interactions with policy practitioners, students will be equipped to understand national and global policy challenges and contribute meaningfully to public service and governance ecosystems.

Dr. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor, Lovely Professional University, said, “Public policy is emerging as a critical field for addressing complex societal and governance challenges. Through these programmes, we aim to equip students with the knowledge, analytical skills, and practical exposure needed to contribute meaningfully to policymaking, public administration, and nation-building. Our collaboration with CRISP further strengthens this vision by bringing real-world expertise into the learning ecosystem.”

A key highlight of the programmes is the guidance of an eminent advisory panel comprising some of India’s most respected administrators and policy experts.

The panel includes R. Subrahmanyam, former Secretary to the Government of India (Higher Education and Social Justice); Sitaram J. Kunte, former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra; Usha Sharma, former Chief Secretary of Rajasthan and former Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs; Dr. Vijay Raghavan, Project Lead at CRISP and expert in Monitoring & Evaluation; K.S. Srinivas, former IAS officer and Deputy CEO of CRISP; and Radhey Shyam Julaniya (IAS Retd.), Chairperson, Centre for Public Policy & Administrative Research (C-PAR), LPU, and former Secretary to the Government of India.

The collaboration reflects LPU’s commitment to creating future-ready professionals capable of driving meaningful change through informed policymaking, governance innovation, and public leadership. By bringing together academic excellence and the expertise of seasoned policymakers, the university aims to provide students with a unique platform to understand and address complex public challenges.

Beyond training and mentorship, LPU’s broader Edu-Revolution model encourages students to learn through practical application, innovation, and industry engagement. Students are actively involved in live projects, internships, research initiatives, entrepreneurial ventures, and experiential learning opportunities that help bridge the gap between classroom concepts and real-world challenges.

The programmes are internship-embedded, providing students with mandatory field exposure and hands-on experience through engagements with government departments, policy institutions, development organizations, think tanks, and research bodies, ensuring they graduate with both academic knowledge and practical policy experience. Further strengthening this approach is LPU’s unique “Earn Your Fee Back” philosophy, which enables students to transform their skills and learning into meaningful opportunities while pursuing their education.

Through internships, consultancy assignments, industry projects, entrepreneurial ventures, creative productions, and research initiatives, students can gain valuable professional exposure while building practical experience. This ecosystem encourages learners to apply their knowledge in real-world settings, strengthen their resumes, and develop the confidence and competencies that employers increasingly value.