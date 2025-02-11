L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Expresses Concern Over Decline In Worker Migration For Jobs

L&T deploys 2.5 lakh staff and 4 lakh laborers simultaneously; however, as Subrahmanyan admitted, it is not an issue of providing employment opportunities or deploying workforce strength but that most of them did not like being shifted from other places.

At the CII’s Mystic South Global Linkages Summit 2025, SN Subrahmanyan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), shared concerns about the decline in the number of workers willing to migrate for jobs. This trend is becoming a significant challenge, especially in sectors like construction, where a large workforce is required for big infrastructure projects.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

L&T deploys 2.5 lakh staff and 4 lakh laborers simultaneously; however, as Subrahmanyan admitted, it is not an issue of providing employment opportunities or deploying workforce strength but that most of them did not like being shifted from other places. That is to say, although a well-defined method of worker sourcing and mobilizing exists, more workers refusing job opportunities are putting pressure on controlling projects.

Subrahmanyan views this change as partly due to government schemes such as Jan Dhan accounts, DBTs and rural employment programs since they improved financial stability for workers and reduced the need for them to leave their local areas for jobs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The reluctance to move for work is not only confined to blue-collar jobs but is also seen among engineers and other professionals. Subrahmanyan recalled how, when he started his career, workers were expected to relocate for their roles. However, today’s workers, especially those in cities like Chennai, are hesitant to move to places like Delhi for work.

L&T is revising its recruitment and mobilization strategy. Digital methods of communication are employed by the company in reaching potential workers. L&T sends offers to tradespeople via messages directly to them. Nevertheless, this process is very difficult and demanding, as there remains a critical issue of sourcing the workforce needed for mobilization.

Subrahmanyan further mentioned that the broader trend for the younger workers in sectors such as IT is that the majority of them are now wanting to work remotely and are less willing to move places compared to their predecessors. This change in work culture makes it difficult for companies to disperse talent around various locations.

Slowing migration can be traced to successful government programs aiming at providing workers with economic security. Programs like MGNREGA, an employment guarantee scheme in rural India, and direct benefit transfers offer financial support so that workers will not need to migrate.

According to Subrahmanyan, these programs have made it less urgent for workers to migrate, especially when local economies are doing well. This has been beneficial to workers but poses challenges to companies that need a flexible workforce to complete large projects.

To deal with all these challenges, L&T is moving towards skill and technology. Technologies such as AI and 3D printing shall be explored because they will free the infrastructure segment from its main dependency on a traditional labour structure. The infrastructure sector might end up having new solutions for many of its longer-term problems created by this technological advancement.

ALSO READ: Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater Noida