Lulu Group Partners To Boost Global Promotion Of Indian Organic Products

APEDA has partnered with LuLu Group to showcase Indian organic products in UAE stores, boosting global reach and supporting Indian organic farming

The Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA), the government’s agricultural export facilitation arm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LuLu Group International, a leading retail chain in the Middle East and Asia.

Showcasing Indian Organic Products

As part of the agreement, LuLu Group will feature a wide range of certified Indian organic products in its stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This partnership aims to expand the global reach of Indian organic products and ensure they reach a broader audience.

APEDA’s Role in the Partnership

APEDA will support the initiative by connecting organic growers in India, including Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), and cooperatives, with LuLu Group. This collaboration is expected to strengthen linkages between Indian producers and international consumers.

Key Initiatives Outlined in the MoU

The MoU, signed in Mumbai earlier this week in the presence of Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention, outlines several key initiatives:

Dedicated Shelf Space: Indian organic products certified under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) will have dedicated shelf space in LuLu hypermarkets.

Indian organic products certified under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) will have dedicated shelf space in LuLu hypermarkets. Promotional Campaigns: Initiatives will include product sampling, interactive events, consumer feedback drives, Buyer-Seller Meets (BSM), B2B meetings, and trade fairs.

Initiatives will include product sampling, interactive events, consumer feedback drives, Buyer-Seller Meets (BSM), B2B meetings, and trade fairs. Exposure Visits: Indian FPOs, FPCs, and cooperatives will have opportunities to visit LuLu Group’s infrastructure in the UAE to better understand international retail markets.

MUST READ: NXP Semiconductors Announces $1 Billion Investment To Elevate R&D Efforts In India

Expected Impact

“This partnership is expected to significantly expand the global reach of Indian organic products and contribute to the growth of organic farming in India,” stated the commerce ministry. By creating stronger linkages between Indian producers and global consumers, the initiative will bolster the presence of Indian organic products in international markets.

About APEDA and LuLu Group

APEDA is responsible for promoting the export of scheduled agricultural and processed food products from India. It also serves as the Secretariat for the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), the regulatory framework governing organic exports from India.

LuLu Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is a prominent player in the retail industry across the Middle East and North Africa region. Operating over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets, LuLu Group is known for its expansive network and popularity among discerning shoppers in the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

(WITH INPUTS WITH ANI)

ALSO READ: Bharat Electronics Limited Secures Rs 1,155 Crore In New Orders, Boosting Indigenous Defence Manufacturing