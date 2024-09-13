Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Lulu Group Partners To Boost Global Promotion Of Indian Organic Products

APEDA has partnered with LuLu Group to showcase Indian organic products in UAE stores, boosting global reach and supporting Indian organic farming

Lulu Group Partners To Boost Global Promotion Of Indian Organic Products

The Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA), the government’s agricultural export facilitation arm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LuLu Group International, a leading retail chain in the Middle East and Asia.

Showcasing Indian Organic Products

As part of the agreement, LuLu Group will feature a wide range of certified Indian organic products in its stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This partnership aims to expand the global reach of Indian organic products and ensure they reach a broader audience.

APEDA’s Role in the Partnership

APEDA will support the initiative by connecting organic growers in India, including Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), and cooperatives, with LuLu Group. This collaboration is expected to strengthen linkages between Indian producers and international consumers.

Key Initiatives Outlined in the MoU

The MoU, signed in Mumbai earlier this week in the presence of Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention, outlines several key initiatives:

  • Dedicated Shelf Space: Indian organic products certified under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) will have dedicated shelf space in LuLu hypermarkets.
  • Promotional Campaigns: Initiatives will include product sampling, interactive events, consumer feedback drives, Buyer-Seller Meets (BSM), B2B meetings, and trade fairs.
  • Exposure Visits: Indian FPOs, FPCs, and cooperatives will have opportunities to visit LuLu Group’s infrastructure in the UAE to better understand international retail markets.

MUST READ: NXP Semiconductors Announces $1 Billion Investment To Elevate R&D Efforts In India

Expected Impact

“This partnership is expected to significantly expand the global reach of Indian organic products and contribute to the growth of organic farming in India,” stated the commerce ministry. By creating stronger linkages between Indian producers and global consumers, the initiative will bolster the presence of Indian organic products in international markets.

About APEDA and LuLu Group

APEDA is responsible for promoting the export of scheduled agricultural and processed food products from India. It also serves as the Secretariat for the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), the regulatory framework governing organic exports from India.

LuLu Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is a prominent player in the retail industry across the Middle East and North Africa region. Operating over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets, LuLu Group is known for its expansive network and popularity among discerning shoppers in the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

(WITH INPUTS WITH ANI)

ALSO READ: Bharat Electronics Limited Secures Rs 1,155 Crore In New Orders, Boosting Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

Filed under

APEDA MoU Global Organic Export Indian Organic Products LuLu Group Partnership UAE Retail Promotion

Also Read

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox