Luxury Booms In Gurgaon: DLF’s Rs 11,000 Cr Project Sold Out In A Flash

Ever blinked and missed a property deal? Well, this one vanished before you could even say Parivana North.

DLF has pulled off a real estate mic-drop moment, selling all 1,164 ultra-luxury apartments in its latest launch, ‘DLF Parivana North’, within just seven days. Yep, you read that right. Gone. All of them.

Located in Gurugram’s booming Sectors 76 and 77, the 17.7-acre project is part of the larger Parivana township. The inventory? A sleek 1,152 4BHK flats plus 12 opulent penthouses. The price tag? A staggering ₹11,000 crore in total sales.

Luxury clearly isn’t just back—it’s booming.

Thinking of buying next time? You might want to keep your coffee warm and your cheque ready—DLF’s luxury buyers clearly don’t snooze.

Tallest Ever By DLF

Gurugram’s skyline is going sky-high—literally. DLF just dropped a real estate bombshell by selling out its latest luxury launch, Privana North, within a jaw-dropping one week. That’s 1,164 high-end apartments off the market in seven days, adding up to a cool ₹11,000 crore.

And this isn’t just any project. Located in Sectors 76 and 77, the 17.7-acre Privana North is DLF’s tallest residential development ever—

six towers rising to stilt + 50 storeys, reshaping luxury living in the NCR.

“The development embodies DLF’s vision of delivering expansive living spaces, breathtaking views, and privacy in the sky,”

said Aakash Ohri, Joint MD & Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers.

Inside the Luxe Tower: What’s Sold Out?

Feature Details Total Apartments 1,152 (4BHK) Penthouses 12 ultra-luxury sky homes Project Value ₹11,000 crore Project Area 17.7 acres Location Sectors 76 & 77, Gurugram

“The strong sales response reflects a clear, latent demand for DLF offerings,” Ohri added.

DLF’s Luxury Hot Streak: ₹21,000+ Cr Bookings and Counting!

DLF isn’t just building homes- it’s setting sales records on fire. After selling out its latest ₹11,000 crore project Privana North in just 7 days, the real estate giant has officially made it a hat-trick in Gurugram’s booming luxury corridor.

Back in May 2024, DLF clocked ₹5,590 crore by selling all 795 apartments in just three days at Privana West, spread over 12.57 acres. Before that, in January 2024, it sold 1,113 luxury homes worth ₹7,200 crore at Privana South, a 25-acre mega-project. Privana North now becomes the third jewel in this upscale township series.

With this streak, DLF reported a record ₹21,223 crore in sales bookings for FY 2024–25—up 44% from the previous year’s ₹14,778 crore. That’s not just growth- it’s dominance. And clearly, the market’s loving it.

As of 9:53 AM Wednesday, DLF shares were trading up by 1.42% at ₹863.2 on the BSE.

