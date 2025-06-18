Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Business > Luxury Booms In Gurgaon: DLF’s Rs 11,000 Cr Project Sold Out In A Flash

Luxury Booms In Gurgaon: DLF’s Rs 11,000 Cr Project Sold Out In A Flash

With this streak, DLF reported a record ₹21,223 crore in sales bookings for FY 2024–25—up 44% from the previous year’s ₹14,778 crore. That’s not just growth- it’s dominance.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 10:44:01 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Ever blinked and missed a property deal? Well, this one vanished before you could even say Parivana North.

DLF has pulled off a real estate mic-drop moment, selling all 1,164 ultra-luxury apartments in its latest launch, ‘DLF Parivana North’, within just seven days. Yep, you read that right. Gone. All of them.

Located in Gurugram’s booming Sectors 76 and 77, the 17.7-acre project is part of the larger Parivana township. The inventory? A sleek 1,152 4BHK flats plus 12 opulent penthouses. The price tag? A staggering ₹11,000 crore in total sales.

Luxury clearly isn’t just back—it’s booming.

Thinking of buying next time? You might want to keep your coffee warm and your cheque ready—DLF’s luxury buyers clearly don’t snooze.

Tallest Ever By DLF

Gurugram’s skyline is going sky-high—literally. DLF just dropped a real estate bombshell by selling out its latest luxury launch, Privana North, within a jaw-dropping one week. That’s 1,164 high-end apartments off the market in seven days, adding up to a cool ₹11,000 crore.

And this isn’t just any project. Located in Sectors 76 and 77, the 17.7-acre Privana North is DLF’s tallest residential development ever—
six towers rising to stilt + 50 storeys, reshaping luxury living in the NCR.

“The development embodies DLF’s vision of delivering expansive living spaces, breathtaking views, and privacy in the sky,”
said Aakash Ohri, Joint MD & Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers.

Inside the Luxe Tower: What’s Sold Out?

Feature Details
Total Apartments 1,152 (4BHK)
Penthouses 12 ultra-luxury sky homes
Project Value ₹11,000 crore
Project Area 17.7 acres
Location Sectors 76 & 77, Gurugram

“The strong sales response reflects a clear, latent demand for DLF offerings,” Ohri added.

DLF’s Luxury Hot Streak: ₹21,000+ Cr Bookings and Counting!

DLF isn’t just building homes- it’s setting sales records on fire. After selling out its latest ₹11,000 crore project Privana North in just 7 days, the real estate giant has officially made it a hat-trick in Gurugram’s booming luxury corridor.

Back in May 2024, DLF clocked ₹5,590 crore by selling all 795 apartments in just three days at Privana West, spread over 12.57 acres. Before that, in January 2024, it sold 1,113 luxury homes worth ₹7,200 crore at Privana South, a 25-acre mega-project. Privana North now becomes the third jewel in this upscale township series.

With this streak, DLF reported a record ₹21,223 crore in sales bookings for FY 2024–25—up 44% from the previous year’s ₹14,778 crore. That’s not just growth- it’s dominance. And clearly, the market’s loving it.

As of 9:53 AM Wednesday, DLF shares were trading up by 1.42% at ₹863.2 on the BSE. 

Also Read: Gold Prices Today: Hold Tight To Your Yellow Metal As Rates Climb Daily- Check Prices In Your City

Tags: delhi ncr updatesreal estate business news
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?