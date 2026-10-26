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Home > Business News > Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore

Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore

Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 13:28 IST

International, Scandron, MCRAY Xtend India and JNIT Technologies- Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

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The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification

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Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore
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Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore

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Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore

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Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore

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Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore
Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore
Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore
Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore
Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore

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