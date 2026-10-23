Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Receives Letter of Acceptance Worth Rs 3,16,00,452.60 from DFCCIL, office of CGM, Jaipur, for CCTV Surveillance Solutions

Order Further Strengthens Magellanic Cloud’s Presence in the Railway, Transportation and Critical Infrastructure Surveillance Segment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), office of CGM, Jaipur, valued at ₹3,16,00,452.60 including all Duties and Taxes for the provision of CCTV surveillance solutions across the specified section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) for five years on an OPEX model.

The scope of work includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of CCTV surveillance systems at designated manned and unmanned locations, integration of existing cameras, and deployment of centralized monitoring and video analytics capabilities. Installation and commissioning are to be completed within 90 days from the LOA/purchase order, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

Surveillance on the Freight Corridor: Securing Railway Infrastructure

Dedicated freight corridors and railway networks operate across extensive, geographically distributed stretches that require round-the-clock security and monitoring across both manned and unmanned locations. Deploying integrated CCTV surveillance with centralized monitoring and video analytics enables consistent oversight across designated sites, supports timely incident response, and strengthens the security management of critical railway infrastructure.

Key Highlights

Contract Value of ₹ 3,16,00,452.60: Letter of Acceptance received from DFCCIL, CGM/Jaipur Division, including all Duties and Taxes, on a five-year OPEX model.

Letter of Acceptance received from DFCCIL, CGM/Jaipur Division, including all Duties and Taxes, on a five-year OPEX model. Coverage Across Designated WDFC Locations: Provision of CCTV surveillance solutions at designated manned and unmanned locations across the specified section of the WDFC.

Provision of CCTV surveillance solutions at designated manned and unmanned locations across the specified section of the WDFC. Scope of Work: Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of CCTV surveillance systems, integration of existing cameras, and centralized monitoring with video analytics.

Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of CCTV surveillance systems, integration of existing cameras, and centralized monitoring with video analytics. Execution & O&M Timeline: Installation and commissioning within 90 days from the LOA/purchase order, followed by five years of operation and maintenance after commissioning.

Strengthening Presence in Railway Surveillance

This order represents a significant opportunity for Provigil Surveillance Limited and further strengthens Magellanic Cloud’s presence in the railway, transportation and critical infrastructure surveillance segment. The aforesaid order is in the ordinary course of business of Provigil and is aligned with its core business of providing integrated surveillance, telecommunications and security infrastructure solutions. Magellanic Cloud remains committed to delivering reliable, technology-driven surveillance solutions and will continue to pursue similar opportunities across the transportation, government, BFSI and critical infrastructure sectors.

Commenting on the Order, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director, Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: “We are pleased that Provigil Surveillance Limited has received the Letter of Acceptance from DFCCIL, CGM/Jaipur Division, for providing CCTV surveillance solutions across the specified section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The scope covers designated manned and unmanned locations, integration of existing cameras, and deployment of centralized monitoring and video analytics capabilities over a five-year OPEX period. This order is closely aligned with Provigil’s core business of integrated surveillance and security infrastructure solutions and further strengthens our presence in the railway and critical infrastructure segment. We remain focused on delivering reliable, technology-driven surveillance solutions.”

Magellanic Cloud Limited will keep the stock exchanges and shareholders informed of any further material developments in this regard, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries – Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAY Xtend India and JNIT Technologies- Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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