As the boycott calls against China get louder, the Maharashtra government on Monday has put three major agreements worth Rs 5000 crore with China-based companies on hold.

Amid boycott calls against Chinese products after Galwan clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, the Maharashtra government has put 3 major agreements worth Rs 5000 crore with 3 China-based companies on hold for now. These agreements carry huge employment potential. The 3 projects were to plough money in Talegaon district of Maharashtra. The agreements were signed during the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 initiative recently.

During the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 meet, the Thackeray-led government signed many agreements worth over Rs 16,000 crore with international companies. Among these global companies, the state government also signed agreements with 3 China-based companies, which included a Rs 3,770 crore memorandum (MoU) with Great Wall Motors (GWM) to set up an automobile plant in Talegaon.

Another agreement was signed with PMI Electro Mobility in a joint venture with China’s Foton. The agreement was expected to create 1,500 jobs in the state. The third agreement was made with Hengli Engineering, which was going to generate 150 jobs by investing Rs 240 crore in the state, as a part of its phase II expansion at Talegaon.

The government of Maharashtra announced their decision of putting the agreements with China-based companies on hold, a day after its coalition partner Congress told CM Thackeray to cancel the agreement that was signed with Chinese company Great Wall Motors (GWM). State’s Industry minister Subhash Desai said that the decision has been taken in consultation with the Centre. The agreements with China-based companies were signed prior to the LAC standoff.

India wants peace but that doesn’t mean we are weak. China’s nature is betrayal. India is mazboot, not majboor, said Maharashtra’s CM and Shiv Sena’s chief Uddhav Thackeray. Displaying faith in Modi government, he said that our government has the ability to give a befitting reply.

