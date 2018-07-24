Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the highest individual taxpayer of Bihar and Jharkhand. MS Dhoni has paid Rs 12.17 crore this year. MS Dhoni falls under the A-grade player list of the BCCI and owns many businesses including a football franchise and clothing brand.

Former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has emerged as the highest taxes payer of Bihar and Jharkhand for the financial year 2017-18. “MS Dhoni has paid Rs 12.17 crores this time,” said a senior income tax officer of Ranchi. Last year, MS Dhoni had paid Rs 10.93 crore and this time the amount increased by approx Rs 1.24 crores.

“MS Dhoni has been the highest individual tax-payer in Jharkhand and Bihar for the 2017-18 financial year,” said IT joint commissioner Nisha Oraon Singhmaar.

According to Forbes, the 37-year-old cricketer’s net worth was $111 million in 2015. He was also featured in Forbes’ top 100 Richest Athletes. MS Dhoni ranks on the 3rd place in the list of highest earning cricketers behind Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

MS Dhoni falls under the A-grade player list of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and earns a big portion of his income from endorsement. MS Dhoni also owns many business ventures including clothes brand, restaurants and a football franchise.

ALSO READ: GST council meet: Zero tax on sanitary pads; TV, fridge, washing machine get cheaper, here are all the details

MS Dhoni has scored 1487 runs in the T20i career with an average of 37.17 in 93 matches with help of 2-half centuries. Under his captaincy, Team India bagged the T20i World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and many other big titles. MS Dhoni is the 2nd wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark in ODI cricket after Kumara Sangakkara

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar backs MS Dhoni over retirement speculations

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More