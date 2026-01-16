LIVE TV
Home > Business > ‘Major Driver Of Global Economy’: IMF Hails India As Key Growth Engine, Signals Upward Forecast Revision

India remains a crucial driver of global economic growth, with its performance staying strong and resilient, the IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said. IMF noted that recent data from India has exceeded expectations, boosting confidence in its growth outlook. The Fund indicated it may soon revise India’s growth forecast upward in its upcoming January update.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 16, 2026 14:15:11 IST

India continues to remain a key growth engine for the global economy, with its economic performance staying strong and resilient, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack, who also heads the Communications Department (COM) at the IMF, highlighted India’s growing importance during a media briefing on Thursday.

India Major Driver Of Global Growth: IMF

She noted that the latest economic data from India has come in stronger than expected, reinforcing the country’s role as a major driver of global growth.

She stated, “So what we have seen in India is that India is a key growth engine for the world. India’s growth in 2025, when we did our Article IV staff report, we had estimated growth for fiscal year 25-26 at 6.6 per cent, which is based on the strong consumption growth”.

IMF To Revise Indian Growth Forecast Upwards

She further pointed out that since the release of the Article IV report, India’s third-quarter growth has turned out to be stronger than anticipated. This development has increased the likelihood that the IMF may revise its growth forecast for India upwards in the near term.

“What we have seen since then is that the third quarter growth in India came out stronger than expected, and that makes it likely that we will be upgrading our forecast going forward,” Kozack said.

She added that the IMF is set to release its January real update in the coming days, during which a revised growth number for India will be announced. “We have our January real update coming in the next few days, so we will have a revised growth number for India at that time,” she stated.

Highlighting the broader picture, Kozack said that the IMF’s overall assessment of India remains positive.

Robust Growth In India, Says IMF

According to her, the country has consistently played a key role in supporting global growth, even amid challenging international economic conditions.

“The bottom line for us on India is that it has been a key driver of global growth, and growth has been quite robust in India,” she said.

The IMF’s latest remarks reflect continued confidence in India’s economic fundamentals, with strong domestic consumption acting as a major pillar of growth. The upcoming update is now keenly awaited, as it may further strengthen India’s position as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why Is The Indian Currency Under Pressure? Strong Dollar And FPI Outflows Continue To Dominate The Rupee

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 2:14 PM IST
Tags: IMFIndia GDPindian economyInternational Monetary Fund

