Manipal Health IPO: 5 Key Numbers Behind India’s Biggest Healthcare Public Issue Worth Rs 9,275 Crore

India’s healthcare sector is all set to witness one of the biggest public issues this year, with Manipal Health Enterprises launching its Rs 9,275.22 crore IPO on July 29. The nearly Rs 78,000 crore ($10.4 billion) hospital chain has emerged as one of the largest privately held hospital chains in the country. This has come about through organic expansion as well as through several acquisitions made by Manipal.

Even though investors are largely focused on the sheer size of the IPO, a look at five key numbers reveals the story of Manipal’s growth to its current size, how IPO funds will be used, and its future prospects.

Network of 49 Hospitals Across India

Currently Manipal Health is one of the largest multispecialty hospital networks in India. The company has 49 hospitals spread across the country. Manipal Health has shown a very consistent growth over the last 10 years through acquisitions as well as by adding facilities. This has helped it establish its presence in various top cities and regional healthcare markets.

It is one of the large, integrated healthcare providers in the country with a network of hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres. It offers its services across various specialities.

The network is one of the key factors that investors are monitoring in the IPO.

13,000+ Licensed Beds

The size of Manipal is also reflected in its hospital capacity. The company has 13,037 licensed beds, of which more than 12,600 beds are operational in its hospitals.

The high bed capacity allows the company to serve patients from different medical specialities, benefiting from economies of scale. For hospital chains, the number of beds available is a key parameter with the rising demand for quality healthcare in India.

Management also has plans to increase this capacity significantly over the coming years by means of brownfield and greenfield projects.

Rs 9,275 Crore IPO

Manipal Health Enterprises is coming out with a book-built IPO of Rs 9,275.22 crore, one of the largest public offers in the healthcare space in India.

The issue consists of:

Fresh equity portion of 13.56 crore shares worth Rs 8,000 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS) of 2.16 crore shares for Rs 1,275.22 crore

The initial public offer (IPO) will be open for subscription from July 29 to July 31 and is expected to list with a price band of Rs 560-Rs 590 per equity share.

Retail investors will have to apply for one lot of 25 shares with a minimum investment of Rs 14,750 at the upper end of the price band.

The tentative timeline is:

IPO opens: July 29

IPO closes: July 31

Allotment: August 3

Refunds and share credit: August 4

Listing: August 5 on the NSE and BSE

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

More than Rs 5,500 crore to be used for debt repayment

One of the biggest takeaways from the IPO is how they will use the new money.

Out of the proceeds, Rs 5,552.76 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of the outstanding borrowings and accrued interest of its material subsidiary, namely Manipal Hospitals Private Limited.

The company will invest Rs 574 crore to acquire a minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals Private Limited and the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

The repayment is significant as Manipal has been on an aggressive borrowing spree in recent times to fund expansion and acquisitions.

It had total borrowings of Rs 10,553.43 crore as of March 31, 2026, against Rs 4,766.83 crore a year ago.

The company would be better in the future and would pay less interest if it paid down its debt.

Thousands of New Beds Coming Soon

Manipal is not stopping with its current footprint.

The company is also looking to expand across India and add thousands of more beds in coming years.

The approach is consistent with the increasing demand for coordinated and structured care, especially due to the underdeveloped private healthcare services in Tier II and Tier III regions.

The capacity expansion would remain as a significant priority, with the IPO acting as a strong growth facilitator.

Financial Performance – Revenue uptick, Profits Subdued

Manipal Health witnessed decent revenue growth in FY26 but with constrained profit margins.

For the year ended 31 March 2026:

Total income increased 26% to Rs 10,520.52 crore against Rs 8,362.79 crore in FY25.

EBITDA was at Rs 2,795.94 crore against Rs 2,247.07 crore.

Profit after tax (PAT) slipped to Rs 916.52 crore from Rs 1,081.67 crore in the last financial year.

During that period, its asset base and net worth also increased substantially, mirroring the expansion. That said, investors will also need to weigh reduced profitability against revenue and operating earnings growth as they evaluate the IPO.

What Is The Grey Market Premium (GMP) Depicting?

Ahead of the issue opening, the Manipal Health IPO GMP was at Rs 25 on July 27.

This would mean a potential listing gain of around 4.24% or a projected listing price of Rs 615 based on the top price band of Rs 590.

However, investors should note that the GMP is unofficial and speculative. It shows sentiment in the unofficial market and is not a guarantee of listing performance or future returns.

Why This Healthcare IPO Is in the Spotlight

It is not just another big public issue from Manipal Health. It’s one of India’s biggest private healthcare firms to list on the stock market after years of rapid expansion. Its nationwide network of hospitals, large number of beds and aggressive growth plans make it an offering that investors are closely watching.

At the same time, the company is using a large portion of the new money to pay off debt it racked up during its acquisition-fuelled growth. Investors will also look for trends in profitability and future execution as revenue continues to grow steadily to determine if the issue fits into their investment portfolio.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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