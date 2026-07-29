Manipal Health IPO Opens After Rs 4167-Crore Anchor Boost: Should You Apply?

Manipal Health Enterprises’ initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 29. The issue comes after the hospital chain raised ₹4,167 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public offer. The IPO has a price band of ₹560–₹590 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 shares. At the upper price band, the minimum investment works out to ₹14,750. The issue will close on July 31. The company’s shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on August 5.

What is the IPO size?

The issue size of ₹9,275 crore comprises ₹8,000 crore in fresh issue of shares and ₹1,275 crore through the Offer for Sale (OFS) of 2.16 crore equity shares. The money raised from the fresh issue will be utilized by the company itself. However, the money raised from OFS will be credited to the current selling shareholders.

Out of the total money raised from the fresh issue that amounts to ₹5,378 crore, ₹574 crore will be utilized by Manipal Health for acquiring a minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.

A large hospital network

Manipal Health Services is the largest multispecialty hospital chain in India by licensed beds. As on March 31, 2026, the company had 49 hospitals with 13,037 beds across 14 states and union territories. The company has a robust footprint in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune. It also has presence across various non-metro geographies.

The growth of the company has been driven by both acquisitions and capacity addition. The company will be adding 2,426 beds by FY30. Out of which, 1,943 beds will come from new hospitals while 483 beds will be added through capacity additions in existing hospitals.

The company reported operating revenue of ₹8,242 crore in FY26, compared to ₹6,172 crore in FY25. The PAT of the company stood at about ₹1,082 crore in FY26, up from ₹533 crore in FY25.

What are brokerages saying?

Brokerage views are mixed. Most analysts recognise the company’s scale, market position and long-term growth potential. However, some have raised concerns about the valuation.

SBI Securities has recommended the IPO for long-term investors. It highlighted Manipal Health’s leadership in key cities, its acquisition-led growth strategy and its planned bed expansion. The brokerage said debt reduction could also support margin improvement.

Anand Rathi has also given a “Subscribe–Long Term” rating. It pointed to the company’s large hospital network, pan-India presence and leadership across major markets. However, it noted that the issue is fully priced.

Angel One has assigned a “Neutral” rating. It said the company has strong business fundamentals and favourable long-term industry prospects. However, the brokerage believes the valuation is aggressive and already reflects a large part of the expected growth.

Arihant Capital has also maintained a neutral view. It highlighted the company’s market position, operating performance and expansion strategy. At the same time, it flagged the premium valuation.

Emkay Global noted the company’s strong revenue and EBITDA growth. However, it pointed to relatively lower returns on capital and the high cost of some acquisitions.

Should you subscribe?

Manipal Health enters the market with a large hospital network, a strong presence in key cities and a clear expansion plan. The proposed debt reduction could also improve its financial position.

However, the IPO is priced at a premium valuation. The company also faces risks linked to debt, acquisition integration and the execution of its expansion plans.

Brokerage opinions are divided. Some see long-term potential in its scale and growth strategy. Others believe much of that potential is already reflected in the issue price.

Investors may therefore need to weigh the company’s growth prospects against its valuation and execution risks before taking a decision.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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