Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11 Crore On NSE

In a surprising twist, while Indian stock markets followed global trends and saw a recent dip, investor registrations refused to slow down. According to the latest report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the total number of registered investors surged past 11.2 crore by the end of February 2025. What’s more? A whopping 11.3 lakh new investors jumped in during February alone. “The registered investor base stood at 11.2 crore in Feb’25, with 11.3 lakh new investors added during the month,” the report stated. The number of client codes touched 21.9 crores, indicating registrations across multiple trading members.

Momentum Grows Despite Volatility In Stock Market

The growth shows no signs of stopping. Just one year ago, in February 2024, the investor base stood at 9 crore. It hit the 10-crore mark in August 2024 and skyrocketed past 11 crore by January 20, 2025. The report clearly highlights rising retail interest in equities, regardless of market swings.

Regional Leaders: North and East India Take Charge Of The Stock Market

Region-wise, North India led the charts with 4.1 crore registered investors, followed by West India at 3.4 crore, South India at 2.3 crore, and East India at 1.3 crore. North India and East India reported the highest growth over the past year—up by 27.7% and 27.3%, respectively. South India grew by 23.7%, while West India saw a 20.1% increase.

5-Year Shift: North India’s Dominance Grows

Over the last five years, North India’s stocks of the total investor base grew dramatically—from 28.7% in 2020 to 36.3% in February 2025, a jump of 7.5 percentage points. East India’s share also rose, climbing from 9.9% to 12%. Meanwhile, West India’s share declined from 35.4% to 30.3%, and South India dropped from 24.6% to 20.6%.

All Eyes on the Retail Revolution

The data shows that more Indians than ever are taking control of their financial futures by entering the stock market. With over 11.2 crore registered investors and counting, the surge signals a long-term shift in how people across regions interact with capital markets.

(With Inputs From ANI)

