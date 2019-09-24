The market opens to mixed numbers, Sensex up by 200 points, opens to 39k and Nifty which was earlier in loss now increases by a few points holds at 11,600. Shares which are in loss as of now are Thomas Cook, Asian Paints, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, and more.

After the Ministry of Finance and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced corporate tax rate cut and introduced new provisions to Income Tax Act, investors and industrialists believe that the new services are best for the market and economy. As Sensex, Nifty soars high and opens to another four-figure number, the BSE Sensex has recorded it’s highest 2-day rise ever!

Yesterday on Monday, the Sensex ended at 39,090.03 about 1,075 points higher than before. The rise in the Sensex has surely given industrialists and investors a ray of hope as BSE Sensex soars high by 2.83%, its highest closing level since July 17. Whereas, Nifty ended at 11,603 at 2.92% higher than before. As the market opens, Sensex observed a 45.35 point increase, rising to 39135.28 mark, however, Nifty opens to 11,585.90 about 14.30 points down than yesterday.

As the market changes every second, as of now the top percentage gainers of the index are Maruti Suzuki at 0.62% increase, the share opened to Rs 7081 , Tata Motors with 1.88% gain, Reliance Industries at +2.85%, Infosys at 1.63%, among banks HDFC share opened to 0.54% increase, Axis bank at 0.10%, Bharti Airtel at 0.14%, and other top gainers are ONGC, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, TCS, VEDL, and many more. However, the shares which are in loss as of now are- Asian Paint is down by 1.51%, open at Rs 1777.50, Yes Bank at -0.54%, Tata Steel -0.56%, SBI at 0.19%, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, HCL, ICICI Bank, among many more have opened at a loss.

Check out the index below:

The rupee opened higher by 15 paise at 70.78 per dollar in comparison to yesterday’s close of 70.93. Talking about yesterday’s big news, Thomas Cook, London based travel agency collapsed yesterday on Monday when the news of debit covering them surfaced online. The shares of Thomas Cook after failing to secure a rescue package yesterday is in loss with the shares falling by 4.50%.

