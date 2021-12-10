Music is a vital part of different moments of human life. It spreads happiness and joy in a person’s life. Music is the soul of life and gives immense peace to us. Music is a pleasant sound which is a combination of melodies and harmony and which soothes you. Music may also refer to the art of composing such pleasant sounds with the help of the various musical instruments. The music consists of Sargam, Ragas, Taals, etc. Music is not only what is composed of men but also which exists in nature. One such name in the music industry who has combined different talents giving them tremendous opportunities to show case their talent is that of Amar Syal.

According to Amar Syal, Music is the essence of life. Everything that has rhythm has music. Our breathing also has a rhythm. Thus, we can say that there is music in every human being or a living creature. Music has the ability to convey all sorts of emotions to people. Music is also a very powerful means to connect with God. We can conclude that Music is the purest form of worship of God and to connect with our soul.

Thus he believes that every musician should get a chance to show case their talent and thus should be provided an opportunity or a platform to explore their musical side and spread the joy of music. His company CMG (Create Music Group) thus has taken India at forefront opening doors for massive talents.