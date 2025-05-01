McDonald’s Navigating ‘Toughest Of Market Conditions’ As Tariff Uncertainty Bites Into Company’s Global Sales

McDonald’s Corp. reported an unexpected decline in global comparable sales for the first quarter of 2025 as inflation pressures and tariff instability rattled consumer confidence and spending.

McDonald’s Corp. reported an unexpected decline in global comparable sales for the first quarter of 2025, as inflation pressures and tariff instability under the Trump administration rattled consumer confidence and spending across key markets, Reuters reported on Thursday.

According to the report, which cited data compiled by LSEG, the global comparable sales dropped 1%, defying analysts’ expectations of a 0.95% increase.

The company is navigating the “toughest of market conditions,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said, according to Reuters, while acknowledging the challenge of keeping demand buoyant amid widespread economic uncertainty.

McDonald’s results follow similar downbeat signals from other major U.S. food chains like Domino’s Pizza, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks, which have also flagged weakened consumer spending on dining out.

“Less affluent consumers are most vulnerable to the impact of inflation and rising prices, and one of the first areas where they’ll cut back is dining out,” Sky Canaves, analyst at EMarketer, told Reuters.

In the US, McDonald’s largest market, comparable sales fell 3.6%, far sharper than the 0.5% drop forecast by analysts, the report said, adding that the decline marks the steepest slump since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The slump has been partially attributed to volatile tariff policies under President Donald Trump. Tariff swings have reportedly disrupted supply chains, increased operational costs, and fuelled economic instability. The U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter for the first time in three years, raising the specter of a 2025 recession.

According to the report, efforts to counter the downturn—including the introduction of a $5 value meal and limited-time offers—have not been sufficient to fully offset the dip in demand, especially among budget-conscious diners in the U.S. and Europe.

Despite the setbacks, McDonald’s franchise-led international markets showed resilience. The segment—where local partners operate restaurants—saw a 3.5% year-over-year growth, driven by a recovery in Japan and the Middle East, the report said. The company reportedly said that informal boycotts over perceived pro-Israel stances in the Gaza conflict last year have begun to ease, helping restore regional sales.

On the financial front, McDonald’s reported adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share, narrowly beating estimates of $2.66.

