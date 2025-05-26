Medium Enterprises Can Drive India’s Innovation And Exports, Says NITI Aayog Report

The report by Niti Aayog concludes that unlocking the potential of medium enterprises requires inclusive policy design and collaborative governance. It emphasises that with targeted support in finance, technology, infrastructure, skills, and digital access, medium enterprises can become powerful drivers of innovation, exports, and employment.

NITI Aayog on Monday released a detailed report titled ‘Designing a Policy for Medium Enterprises’, presenting a roadmap to position medium enterprises as future growth engines of the Indian economy. The report highlights the vital but underutilised role of medium enterprises within the MSME sector. Vice Chairman Suman Bery launched the report in the presence of NITI Aayog members VK Saraswat and Arvind Virmani. The report addresses the structural imbalance within the MSME ecosystem, where micro enterprises account for 97 per cent, small enterprises 2.7 per cent, and medium enterprises just 0.3 per cent of registered units. Despite their small number, medium enterprises contribute nearly 40 per cent of MSME exports, indicating their strong export potential.

Medium Enterprises Key To Viksit Bharat @2047 Vision

The report identifies medium enterprises as central to India’s aspirations under Viksit Bharat @2047, due to their ability to scale and innovate. It acknowledges the sector’s contribution to approximately 29 per cent of India’s GDP, 40 per cent of exports, and 60 per cent of employment. However, medium enterprises face challenges that limit their growth, including constrained access to customised financial products, low adoption of advanced technologies, limited R&D support, and weak sectoral infrastructure. Additionally, the report flags a mismatch between current training programmes and enterprise-specific requirements, which hinders skill alignment. These obstacles restrict the sector’s capacity to scale, modernise, and boost global competitiveness.

Policy Framework Targets Finance, Technology and Skilling

To address the structural and operational challenges, the report outlines a targeted policy framework spanning six key areas. These include the introduction of a working capital financing scheme linked to turnover, a Rs 5 crore credit card facility at market rates, and faster fund disbursal via retail banks under Ministry of MSME oversight. It proposes upgrading existing Technology Centres into India SME 4.0 Competence Centres, sector-specific and regionally customised to facilitate Industry 4.0 adoption. The report also suggests establishing a dedicated R&D cell within the Ministry, supported by the Self-Reliant India Fund, and creating sector-focused testing and certification centres. It calls for skill development programmes aligned to regional and sectoral enterprise needs, and a centralised digital portal within the Udyam platform with AI-based assistance for navigating government schemes and compliance.

Collaborative Governance Essential for Enterprise Growth

The report concludes that unlocking the potential of medium enterprises requires inclusive policy design and collaborative governance. It emphasises that with targeted support in finance, technology, infrastructure, skills, and digital access, medium enterprises can become powerful drivers of innovation, exports, and employment. This transformation will be key to achieving India’s long-term economic goals and realising the government’s vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

