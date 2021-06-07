If anything that ever attracted Bhupesh Bansal, it was the idea to create something of his own, something he could take great pride in. This took him deeper into the world of the digital space and here he is today, well-known as an entrepreneur and digital artist.

He is a 24-year-old young Entrepreneur from Punjab who has amazed people with his designs and artworks that have gone viral on social media. He is a well-known name in social media and digital marketing.

A closer look around us will let us know how things have changed across business industries incredibly and major thanks go to the many young talents that have shown what it really takes to become the best in their chosen industries. All these young talents have radiated a certain level of brilliance and have proved that age doesn’t have to do anything with what one wishes to achieve in life. With a determined soul and mind, people can go ahead in achieving anything and everything believes one such high-performing and passionate digital professional and entrepreneur named Bhupesh Bansal. This young lad from Punjab is all of 23 years of age and has excelled beyond boundaries in the vast digital world.

Born in 1997, hailing from Bathinda, Punjab, right since the beginning, if anything that ever attracted Bhupesh Bansal, it was the idea to create something of his own, something he could take great pride in. This took him deeper into the world of the digital space and here he is today, well-known as an entrepreneur and digital artist. This young talent had started his career in the engineering field, but listening to what his heart sought, he jumped into the digital industry and now has turned into an artist in Photoshop, Procreate, Illustrator and AdSense. Bhupesh Bansal has astounded people with his skills as a digital artist and an activist. This has allowed him to help big brands and even celebrities with illustrations and digital marketing.

Bhupesh Bansal confesses that from his early years, drawing, music and art have been his hobbies. This love and passion he felt for the art helped him make artwork on social situations and awareness, turning him into an activist who could impact the audiences with his thought-provoking ideas and concepts. Today, this young talent is the brain behind ‘BM Digital’ and is a social media manager and a Graphics designer at RVCJ Media, helping various brands like Amazon Prime Video, Parle, Unacademy to reach greater heights of success and reach through the power of social media, and the list goes on.

He throws light on how he came from a rural background, where his parents had government jobs, but his quest to do something different led him towards the world of art and digital media. This was challenging for him, but his constant efforts, dedication and passion helped him thrive and how. Looking at the success Bhupesh Bansal has created for himself at such a young age, we won’t be surprised if he soon reaches the top of the digital world.