Businessman Mehul Choksi broke his silence for the first time and refused all charges and allegation put by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Mehul Choksi, in a video, said that all the allegations made by ED against by him are false and baseless. The ED has been investigating the PNB bank fraud case of over 13,600 crore scam, in which Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused.

“All allegations levelled against me by the ED are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without there being any basis for the same,” Mehul Choksi said. The ED has been investigating the PNB bank fraud case of over 13,600 crore scam.

Choksi added that MEA suspended his passport without any explanation. He had also written an e-mail to the ministry on February 20 to know the reason for the same but received no reply. “The ministry earlier told me that my passport was suspended due to the security threat to India,” Mehul Choksi.

“The passport office has revoked my passport altogether in view of which I have immobilised on 16th February I received an email from the passport office saying my passport has been suspended due to reason ns of security threat to India on 20th February I sent an email to the regional passport office in Mumbai to revoke suspension of my passport but I didn’t receive any reply from the regional passport office further the regional office didn’t give any explanation on why it has been suspended and how I am a security threat to India,” Choski said in the video.

The video from Mehul Choksi came a day after the ED sent a reminder to Interpol about the red corner application against Choksi seeking his arrest.

