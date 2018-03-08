The Gitanjali Group promoter Mehul Choksi has written an emphatic letter to CBI, who has been accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of multi-crore rupees. In his letter to CBI he mentioned about his health issues, therefore, he fears that he will not get proper treatment if he gets into custody. The CBI had filed the first FIR in the scam on February 14 against Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal, Mehul Choksi and his firms Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamond.

Gitanjali Group promoter Mehul Choksi has written an emphatic letter to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) claiming that suspension of his passport is a violation of his rights. In his letter to CBI he mentioned about his health issues, therefore, he fears that he will not get proper treatment if he gets arrested. The Gitanjali chief has been accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of multi-crore rupees, along with Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi. The scam is considered as the biggest scam in the country’s corporate history. The Accused also fears that he might not be allowed to undergo treatment in a private hospital.

In his letter he mentioned, “I am also not in a position to travel due to my persisting health problem. I had a cardiac procedure which was conducted in the first week of February 2018 and there is still pending work to be done on the same.” The jeweller has further written that a media trial has been going on against him for which his passport has been suspended. He also mentioned about his family being harassed in the case, Choksi added that the allegation against him is being inflated in nature. It is impossible for me to travel back to India. “I wish to point out that the Regional Passport Office Mumbai has not given me any explanation as to why my passport has been suspended and as to how I am a security threat to India”, he wrote in his letter.

The CBI had filed the first FIR in the scam on February 14 against Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal, Mehul Choksi and his firms Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamond. As per media reports, Modi, his family and Mehul Choksi had left the country in early January. The CBI filed a second FIR on February 15 over an Rs 4,886.72-crore fraud against Choksi`s Gitanjali Group. The CBI on Wednesday, March 7 filed a fresh case against billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi in connection with the alleged fraud in credit facilities extended by the Punjab National Bank.

