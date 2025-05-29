Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
MeitY Selects 10 Indian AI Startups For Global Program With Station F, HEC Paris

The IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative features a four-month acceleration program, including a one-month online preparation phase and a three-month residency at Station F in Paris.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday announced the selection of ten Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups for the IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative. This program, part of the IndiaAI Mission, operates in partnership with Station F, Paris, and HEC Paris. The selected startups will gain access to international resources and support to scale their innovations globally. The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to fostering global AI leadership and promoting cross-border collaboration.

Vaishnaw: Initiative Marks New Era In Innovation Diplomacy

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized the importance of the partnership. “India’s AI ecosystem is now on the cusp of a global breakthrough. Through initiatives like this, we are enabling our most promising startups to tap into international markets, form global alliances, and create scalable, impactful solutions. This partnership of IndiaAI Mission with Station F and HEC Paris represents a new chapter in India’s innovation diplomacy,” he stated. The program aligns with India’s vision to leverage AI for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Program Offers Global Access and European Market Exposure

The IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative offers a four-month acceleration program designed to support the global scale-up of Indian AI startups. It begins with a one-month online preparation phase, followed by a three-month immersive residency at Station F in Paris. During the program, selected startups will gain access to expert mentorship, strategic resources, and extensive networking opportunities within the French and broader European innovation ecosystems. The selection process involved multiple rigorous stages to identify the most innovative and high-potential AI startups. This initiative aims to foster international collaboration and enable Indian startups to expand their footprint in global technology markets.

Ten AI Startups Selected From Diverse Sectors

The selected startups operate across a wide range of sectors. They include PrivaSapien Technologies (privacy engineering), CoRover.ai (conversational Gen AI), Staqu Technologies (AI audio-video analytics), and SatSure Analytics (earth observation). Also selected are Storyvord (automated video content), VolarAlta (industrial emissions monitoring), Smartail (AI edtech), Secure Blink (cybersecurity), NeuroPixel.AI (AI image editing), and Voicing AI (voice agents). MeitY Secretary S Krishnan remarked, “This initiative serves as a bridge between India’s talent and the world’s innovation hubs,” praising the startups for their strength, diversity, and global potential.

(With Inputs From ANI)

