Mentors from Google, Oracle, Infosys, Flipkart, and Other Global Companies Guide Students at Red & White Skill Education

Over 1,200 Students from Across Gujarat Participate in ‘Future Forward 2.0–2026’ Held in Surat on July 10–11

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 14: Red & White Skill Education organized a two-day career guidance, technology, and skill development event, ‘Future Forward 2.0–2026,’ on July 10 and 11, 2026, at Jamanaba Vidyarthi Bhavan in Surat. The event witnessed participation from more than 1,200 students from across Gujarat.

The primary objective of the program was to prepare students for future careers, employment opportunities, and the evolving demands of modern industries. Over the two-day event, experienced industry mentors working at leading national and international companies provided valuable insights into emerging technologies, career planning, professional skills, industry trends, and the real-world expectations of the corporate sector.

Experts from renowned organizations, including Google, Flipkart, Oracle, Infosys, Philips, Suzuki, and McKinsey & Company, shared their professional experiences and guidance with the students. The keynote speakers included Ankit Dubey (Senior UX Designer), Abhijit Bendigiri (Director – Product Management), Abhijit Girin (R&D Engineer), Rishabh Agrawal (Senior Lead Data Engineer), and film director Jay Parikh. The event featured an engaging panel discussion hosted by Mohit Savaliya, Piyush Nakrani, and Chakshu Adani, where they asked thought-provoking questions to all the panelists, leading to insightful conversations and valuable perspectives from every speaker.

In addition to mentoring students, Red & White Skill Education organized dedicated training sessions for its faculty members. Mentors from national and international companies trained faculty on the latest industry practices, emerging technologies, and modern teaching methodologies, enabling them to prepare students more effectively for industry requirements.

Chirag Nakrani, Managing Director of Rezon Solar, attended the event as the Chief Guest.

According to the organizers, ‘Future Forward 2.0–2026’ was more than just a career guidance program. It was a significant initiative aimed at equipping students with the confidence, practical skills, and professional guidance needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive future.