MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’

Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal, Senior Management Representative of the Mumbai Educational Trust (MET), has been conferred with the ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’ at the 11th Annual Women Power Summit & Awards 2026. Presented under the ‘Jury’s Special Choice Category’ for her ‘Excellence in creating impact through education,’ the award was conferred at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BKC, Mumbai, by Krishna Shroff, entrepreneur, documentary filmmaker and TV personality.

The award acknowledges Mrs. Bhujbal’s efforts in building holistic ecosystems of change that go beyond traditional academic boundaries, reflecting a philosophy that prioritises human flourishing over corporate titles. In her acceptance speech, she described leadership as creating spaces where people can truly thrive, rooted in the belief that meaningful progress comes from educating the mind, uplifting the community, and honouring the soul.

Speaking on the significance of the venue, she noted that institutional success is closely tied to the prosperity of the nation’s most vulnerable sectors, she said “Standing here today at the iconic National Stock Exchange, it strikes me that India’s real economic wealth isn’t just measured in market graphs. It’s anchored right there, at the grassroots. So, let’s keep breaking barriers, bridging gaps, and working together to build an India where no one is left behind. Let’s Break Free, and Be the Power!”

Mrs. Bhujbal’s recognition is rooted in her transformative work with marginalised communities, particularly her advocacy for resilient women in rural India, driven by the belief that empowering a woman is one of the most effective ways to uplift entire families. This extends to her support for indigenous Warli artistes, where her focus has gone beyond cultural preservation to building economic and artistic independence, helping create dignified, self-reliant livelihoods that keep their ancient art form thriving for generations to come.

Organised by Billennium Divas, the 11th Annual Women Power Summit is one of India’s leading platforms for recognising women entrepreneurs and ecosystem enablers. This year’s edition brought together over 250 change-makers, including senior bureaucrats, policymakers, and industry leaders, to honour individuals driving tangible value toward India’s vision of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy. Mrs. Bhujbal’s grassroots initiatives serve as a bridge to this goal, fostering the resilient, inclusive foundation needed for the country’s long-term economic growth.

About MET Bhujbal Knowledge City

The Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) is a premier educational trust focused on shaping the bright, entrepreneurial minds of tomorrow. Established as a beacon of excellence, the institution remains dedicated to shaping academic and entrepreneurial minds of tomorrow by integrating world-class education with a profound sense of social and community responsibility.

About Billennium Divas Billennium Divas is a leading platform dedicated to recognizing business excellence and supporting the growth of the women’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The organization focuses on empowering women-led startups and ecosystem players through recognition, networking, and high-impact events like the Women Power Summit & Awards to strengthen the global position of women in business.

For more details contact – Rishi Basu | 7738920559 | rishi@frangipanicommunications.org