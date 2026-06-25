LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan euclid telescope bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’

MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’

MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-25 18:19 IST

Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal, Senior Management Representative of the Mumbai Educational Trust (MET), has been conferred with the ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’ at the 11th Annual Women Power Summit & Awards 2026. Presented under the ‘Jury’s Special Choice Category’ for her ‘Excellence in creating impact through education,’ the award was conferred at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BKC, Mumbai, by Krishna Shroff, entrepreneur, documentary filmmaker and TV personality.

The award acknowledges Mrs. Bhujbal’s efforts in building holistic ecosystems of change that go beyond traditional academic boundaries, reflecting a philosophy that prioritises human flourishing over corporate titles. In her acceptance speech, she described leadership as creating spaces where people can truly thrive, rooted in the belief that meaningful progress comes from educating the mind, uplifting the community, and honouring the soul.

Speaking on the significance of the venue, she noted that institutional success is closely tied to the prosperity of the nation’s most vulnerable sectors, she said “Standing here today at the iconic National Stock Exchange, it strikes me that India’s real economic wealth isn’t just measured in market graphs. It’s anchored right there, at the grassroots. So, let’s keep breaking barriers, bridging gaps, and working together to build an India where no one is left behind. Let’s Break Free, and Be the Power!”

Mrs. Bhujbal’s recognition is rooted in her transformative work with marginalised communities, particularly her advocacy for resilient women in rural India, driven by the belief that empowering a woman is one of the most effective ways to uplift entire families. This extends to her support for indigenous Warli artistes, where her focus has gone beyond cultural preservation to building economic and artistic independence, helping create dignified, self-reliant livelihoods that keep their ancient art form thriving for generations to come.

Organised by Billennium Divas, the 11th Annual Women Power Summit is one of India’s leading platforms for recognising women entrepreneurs and ecosystem enablers. This year’s edition brought together over 250 change-makers, including senior bureaucrats, policymakers, and industry leaders, to honour individuals driving tangible value toward India’s vision of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy. Mrs. Bhujbal’s grassroots initiatives serve as a bridge to this goal, fostering the resilient, inclusive foundation needed for the country’s long-term economic growth.

About MET Bhujbal Knowledge City

The Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) is a premier educational trust focused on shaping the bright, entrepreneurial minds of tomorrow. Established as a beacon of excellence, the institution remains dedicated to shaping academic and entrepreneurial minds of tomorrow by integrating world-class education with a profound sense of social and community responsibility.

About Billennium Divas Billennium Divas is a leading platform dedicated to recognizing business excellence and supporting the growth of the women’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The organization focuses on empowering women-led startups and ecosystem players through recognition, networking, and high-impact events like the Women Power Summit & Awards to strengthen the global position of women in business.

For more details contact – Rishi Basu | 7738920559 | rishi@frangipanicommunications.org

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

CSM Technologies Ltd’s Rs. 145.78 crore Initial Public Offering to open June 24, 2026

How Soumik Bandyopadhyay Is Guiding Indian Promoters Through Generational Transitions

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

From Chatbots To Cardiac Signals: Scanbo’s Ashissh Raichura On India’s Next Health AI Test

5 Vande Bharat Routes Changing How India Travels

LATEST NEWS

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Released

Venezuela Earthquake: 164 Confirmed Dead, Thousands Feared Buried Under Rubble

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Date Revealed? The Couple Reportedly Planning $20 Million Madison Square Garden Wedding

How Much Did The Iran War Cost The US?

5 Vande Bharat Routes Changing How India Travels

‘You Taught Me What Love Is’: Disha Patani Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Bella And Cat Jasmine

Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens

Virat Kohli’s Return Costs Yashasvi Jaiswal His Place in India’s England ODI Squad? AB de Villiers Explains Harsh Selection Call

Shehbaz Sharif Refuses To Share Umbrella With Prez Zardari

Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’
MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’
MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’
MET Management Representative Mrs. Vishakha Bhujbal Honoured with ‘Women Power Impact Creator of the Year Award’

QUICK LINKS