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Home > Business News > Meta Explains WhatsApp Username Feature With FAQs Amid Government Scrutiny: Here’s How It Plans To Prevent Scams

Meta Explains WhatsApp Username Feature With FAQs Amid Government Scrutiny: Here’s How It Plans To Prevent Scams

WhatsApp has explained its upcoming username feature through detailed FAQs. Here's how usernames, security, anti-scam measures and the Username Key will work.

Meta Explains WhatsApp Username Feature With FAQs Amid Government Scrutiny: Here's How It Plans To Prevent Scams
Meta Explains WhatsApp Username Feature With FAQs Amid Government Scrutiny: Here's How It Plans To Prevent Scams

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 16:54 IST

WhatsApp has shared FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) on the social messaging app’s upcoming ‘username’ feature after the Indian government raised concerns over possible fraud, impersonation and privacy risks. The government also asked Meta to address those concerns before rolling the feature out to all users and making public clarifications. WhatsApp has released a comprehensive FAQ detailing how usernames will work and what protections it is putting in place for the feature. Meta’s messaging platform has begun allowing users to pre-register their desired usernames ahead of a wider global rollout later this year. Once rolled out, the feature will provide an additional layer of privacy for users, as they will be able to connect on WhatsApp without sharing the phone numbers.

What Is WhatsApp Doing To Curb Scams?

A key concern has been around the potential for bad actors to generate usernames in the image of famous people, personalities and governments. WhatsApp has already secured all relevant public, celebrity, and government entities and those with a Meta Verified account.

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The company also warned users not to believe that people can reserve popular or verified usernames, noting that such claims are misleading information.

With messaging based on usernames coming soon, WhatsApp announced that when a user receives a message from someone for the first time, they will now see more details such as the sender’s country and a first-time contact warning. It will also continue to monitor reports and blocked accounts to identify and act on suspicious activity.

Username Key To Add Extra Security

WhatsApp is rolling out another optional safety feature called the Username Key.

If the user has enabled this feature, those trying to contact them using their username must know both the username and the unique key. Users can change their key at any time and block new contacts from reaching them with the old key.

The company also said that users cannot be searched on WhatsApp by their usernames, like phone numbers.

Linking Instagram Or Facebook Is Optional

Meta users who want to claim a username and have the same username across WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook can link their accounts. This, WhatsApp says, helps to confirm account ownership and decreases chances of impersonation.

Linking accounts is completely optional, though. Users can reserve a matching username and then opt to have a WhatsApp-only username or to unlink their Meta accounts.

If you prefer using your phone number instead of a username, WhatsApp has also said that creating a username is optional. You will be able to use the app the same way you used to. But later on, you can change your username to any available one. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS )

Q1. Is the creation of a username mandatory for WhatsApp?

No, you don’t have to necessarily create a username. The change isn’t necessary, and you can still be in touch with your loved ones with the help of your phone number. 

Q2. What will happen if my preferred username is not available?

If your favourite username is already in use by another account on Instagram or Facebook, reserved for a public personality or government body, or taken by another user, WhatsApp will suggest alternatives. WhatsApp will also suggest alternatives in case there are any.

Q3. What if someone makes a similar username and impersonates me?

WhatsApp said usernames aren’t available yet for messaging, but the feature will include a number of safeguards when it launches. New messages will display the country of the sender and a message that this is a new interaction. The platform will also monitor reports and blocked accounts to help spot and take action on scams and impersonation.

Q4. If someone knows my username, can they message me randomly?

No, you can’t look for usernames on WhatsApp. Users can also enable a username key for added security, and existing safety features like block and report, as well as alerts for unknown senders, will still work.

Q5. What is a username key?  

It’s an optional security feature that requires anyone who tries to contact you via your username to also know your unique key. You can reset the key whenever you want.

Q6. Do I need to connect my Facebook or Instagram account?

Users must link their Meta accounts only if they want the same username for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. WhatsApp says that the account linking verifies ownership and discourages imitation. Users can unlink the accounts anytime in the future or can opt for just a WhatsApp-only username.

Q7. Can I edit my WhatsApp username afterwards?

Yes. WhatsApp confirms that users can modify their usernames in the future as long as they are available.

Also Read: India Issues Notice to Meta as WhatsApp Username Feature Raises Fraud Concerns, Seeks Reply in 3 Days

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Meta Explains WhatsApp Username Feature With FAQs Amid Government Scrutiny: Here’s How It Plans To Prevent Scams
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Meta Explains WhatsApp Username Feature With FAQs Amid Government Scrutiny: Here’s How It Plans To Prevent Scams
Meta Explains WhatsApp Username Feature With FAQs Amid Government Scrutiny: Here’s How It Plans To Prevent Scams
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