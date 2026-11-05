LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?

Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?

Meta has joined Microsoft and Google in offering voluntary exit packages as tech giants restructure their workforces amid rising AI investments.

Around 100 of Meta's 300 employees in France could be affected.
Around 100 of Meta's 300 employees in France could be affected.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 20:18 IST

Meta has joined Microsoft and Google in offering voluntary exit packages to employees as major technology companies continue to restructure their workforces amid growing investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is considering a voluntary departure plan for around 100 employees at its French subsidiary, which has approximately 300 workers. According to a report by French publication La Lettre, Meta is offering voluntary exit options (VEOs) to employees in France. The proposed move is part of a broader workforce restructuring trend across the technology industry, where companies are adjusting their staffing requirements while directing significant resources towards AI development.

Meta Plans Voluntary Exit for Around 100 Employees

As per the report, Meta’s proposed voluntary exit programme could affect nearly one-third of its workforce in France. Unlike conventional voluntary exit schemes, where employees can individually decide whether to accept a package, Meta’s plan reportedly involves a collective contractual termination procedure. The arrangement would allow the company to reduce its workforce through a negotiated process rather than relying solely on individual exit decisions. Details about the final number of employees who may leave and the compensation being offered have not been officially confirmed in the information available.

You Might Be Interested In

Microsoft, Google Also Offering Exit Packages

Meta is not the only technology giant exploring voluntary workforce reductions. Microsoft has announced a buyout programme for approximately 60,000 eligible employees across the United States, Canada, India and the United Kingdom. Google, meanwhile, has extended voluntary exit offers to employees in five countries as part of its organisational restructuring efforts. These initiatives reflect a wider shift in the technology sector, where companies are reassessing workforce requirements while increasing spending on emerging technologies.

AI Investments Reshape Tech Workforce

The growing focus on Artificial Intelligence has prompted major technology companies to reorganise teams and reconsider operational priorities. While voluntary exit programmes offer employees an opportunity to leave with financial compensation, they also allow companies to streamline operations without relying entirely on compulsory layoffs. Meta’s reported move in France adds to the growing list of workforce restructuring initiatives across the global technology industry.
Also Read: Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?
Tags: Google voluntary exit schemehome-hero-pos-7mark zuckerbergMeta France employeesmeta layoffsMeta voluntary exit packagesMicrosoft buyout programme

RELATED News

Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board

How to buy Dogecoin (DOGE) with US dollars (USD)

How to buy Litecoin (LTC) with US dollars (USD)

Investment Migration Draws A Wider Pool Of Indian Applicants

GYFTR: India’s Gift Card King Is Just Getting Started

LATEST NEWS

36-Year-Old Husband Slits 30-Year-Old Wife’s Throat With Sharp Weapon In Karnataka, Calls Mother-in-Law to Confess – What Happened?

Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?

45-Year-Old Woman Goes To Change Bedsheet, Suddenly Falls 16 Feet Into Underground Pit Inside Her Room In Madhya Pradesh: What Is The Scindia-Era Chamber Mystery?

Caught On CCTV: 2 Cars Collide, Flying Tyre Hits 19-Year-Old Pedestrian On Head In Chile, Throws Him To Ground; What Happens Next?

13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?

Boost Your Photo Quality with AI Tools

GYFTR: India’s Gift Card King Is Just Getting Started

‘You Are a Public Servant, Tum Naukar…’: IAS Officer Gets Sharp Reply From Man After Asking for Appointment in Tense Exchange | WATCH

India Blockchain Week Conference 2026 Concludes with Spotlight on Tokenisation, Institutional Finance and AI

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday

Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?
Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?
Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?
Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?
Meta Joins Microsoft, Google In Offering Voluntary Exit Packages To Employees: What Does It Mean For Employees?

QUICK LINKS