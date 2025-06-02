Meta to Launch AI-Powered Ad Creation and Targetting Tools by End of 2026

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, plans to enable advertisers to fully create and target marketing campaigns using AI by 2026.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, plans to enable advertisers to fully create and target marketing campaigns using artificial intelligence (AI) by the end of next year.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, plans to enable advertisers to fully create and target marketing campaigns using artificial intelligence (AI) by the end of next year, in a move that could significantly disrupt the traditional advertising and media agency industry, The Guardian reported on Monday.

AI to Handle Entire Ad Creation and Targeting

According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, Meta’s upcoming AI tools will allow brands to generate complete ads — including imagery, video and text — based on a product image and a specified marketing budget. The platform will also reportedly target ads to users using data such as geolocation to tailor content relevantly.

Previously, Meta’s advertising platform offered AI features that helped advertisers tweak existing ads, but the new system will create ads end-to-end, potentially cutting out agencies that traditionally plan, create and buy advertising space, reports suggest.

Marketing Industry Reacts with Concern

The announcement caused investor jitters across the global marketing sector. According to The Guardian report, shares in leading marketing firms fell sharply:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

WPP shares dropped 3%

Publicis Groupe shares fell 3.9%

Havas shares declined 3%

Zuckerberg Calls The Initiative ‘A Redefinition Of The Category Of Advertising’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the initiative “a redefinition of the category of advertising.” In April, Meta updated its capital expenditure forecast for the coming year, increasing its planned investment in AI infrastructure to between $64 billion and $72 billion — up from the original estimate of up to $65 billion in 2025, as reported by The Guardian.

ALSO READ: China Accuses US of ‘Provoking Frictions’ Amid Renewed Trade Tensions Post-Geneva Truce