MFins Services Records Strong Growth in Solar and EV Charging Business, Expands Pan-India Footprint

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 05: MFins Services Pvt. Ltd. has reported strong growth across its solar energy vertical, driven by rising adoption of renewable energy solutions among residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has witnessed significant traction in on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar installations, alongside growing demand for EV charging infrastructure across key Indian markets.

Over the past year, MFins has expanded its execution capabilities as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) partner, delivering end-to-end solar solutions including system design, engineering, installation, commissioning, net-metering support, and long-term operations and maintenance. This integrated approach has enabled faster project execution and higher system reliability for customers transitioning to clean energy.

The company’s solar business growth has been further supported by its extensive franchise and distribution network, with more than 20,000 franchise partners operating across major cities and emerging corridors in India. MFins’ centralized technical support, digital marketing enablement, and standardized project processes have helped scale deployments efficiently while maintaining consistent quality.

In addition to solar power systems, MFins has strengthened its presence in EV charging solutions, aligning with India’s accelerating electric mobility adoption. The company offers integrated solar-powered EV charging solutions for residential complexes, commercial premises, and public charging locations, creating a sustainable ecosystem for clean transportation.

Commenting on the momentum, a Mr. Santosh Gupta, Director & CEO said, “MFins continues to see renewable energy as a long-term growth engine and remains focused on expanding access to affordable, reliable solar and EV charging solutions while creating sustainable income opportunities across its partner ecosystem.

The company’s Director and COO, Mr. Yagnesh Parmar, further added, “With India’s renewable energy market projected to grow significantly over the coming decades, MFins plans to deepen its reach, expand technical capacity, and invest further in digital systems to support faster adoption of solar and EV infrastructure nationwide.”

MFins Services Pvt. Ltd. is a pan-India business development and services company with over a decade of experience across B2B and B2C segments. It operates multiple business verticals, including solar energy and EV charging solutions, supported by a large national franchise and distribution network.

In the renewable energy segment, it functions as an energy consultant and EPC service provider, offering end-to-end solar solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It designs and delivers on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems, along with solar water pumps, solar lighting solutions, and EV charging infrastructure. Its project execution covers site assessment, engineering, installation, commissioning, net-metering, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

The company leverages technology, centralized support systems, and digital marketing tools to enable scalability and consistent service delivery across India. It is a registered MSME-certified organization and operates with a mission to strengthen everyday life by deploying innovative, future-ready solutions that contribute to a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Through its growing network of partners and service platforms, it continues to focus on clean energy adoption, employment generation, and long-term value creation for customers, partners, and communities.

