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Home > Business News > MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh

MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh

MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-06 18:41 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 6: MG SELECT, the luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, today announced launch prices of the Couture Editions of the MG M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and MG Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh.TheseCouture Edition luxury vehicles, created in partnership with internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta, mark the moment Gupta’s design language moves fully from the runway to the road.

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The collaboration began earlier this year at the opening of Gupta’s menswear flagship in New Delhi, where an interpretation of the MG Cyberster first hinted at what couture and automotive design might achieve together.

Gupta showcased‘Light Song’, his latest couture collection in Mumbai on July 17, 2026. As the Official Automobile Partner of the showcase, MG SELECT marked the occasion with the unveiling of the MG M9 and the MG Cyberster Couture Edition, extending the collection’s narrative into motion.

Talking about the success of MG SELECT marquee launches, Milind Shah, Head – MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The Cyberster and M9 have quickly become the most sought-after luxury EVs in their segment. By introducing a couture layer, we are building on that popularity with an offering that is both rare and collectible. It strengthens MG SELECT’s business proposition by uniting proven demand with exclusivity, ensuring our luxury channel continues to establish itself as a curator of distinct experiences for discerning customers.”

MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh

Couturier Gaurav Gupta said, “I’ve always believed that great design transcends categories. This collaboration with MG demonstrates how the principles of couture, craftsmanship, precision and emotional storytelling can transform the way we experience luxury mobility. Together, we’ve created something that is as expressive as it is functional.”

Both the M9 and the Cyberster carry Gupta’s Serpent Infinity motif, a recurring signature in his work associated with continuity, transformation and quiet power. The motif is realised through the same embroidery artistry, tonal layering and hand-finished detailing that defined the silhouettes on Light Song’s runway, lending each vehicle a sense of movement and depth that shifts with the light, much as fabric does.

Couture Edition kit for each vehicle is limited to 50 units and available exclusively through MG SELECT Experience Centres across 14 cities. Reservations open at www.mgselect.co.in. For any queries, one can reach Elite Hub at mgselect@mgmotor.co.in or call 1800 57 00 000. Deliveries begin August 10, 2026.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh
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MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh

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MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh

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MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh
MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh
MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh
MG SELECT launches the Couture Edition of M9 at INR 84.94 Lakh and Cyberster at INR 87.49 Lakh

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