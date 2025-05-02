Microsoft Raises Xbox Prices – Here’s What Your Favourite Console Will Cost Now

Microsoft has announced a significant price increase for its Xbox consoles and accessories amid the challenges posed by global supply chain disruptions and tariff uncertainties,

Microsoft has announced a significant price increase for its Xbox consoles and accessories amid the challenges posed by global supply chain disruptions and tariff uncertainties, The Associated Press reported on Friday. The price hikes, which affect Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, were rolled out worldwide this week.

According to the report, the Xbox Series S will now be priced at $379.99 in the U.S., marking an $80 increase from its original $299.99 launch price in 2020. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X, the more powerful model, will retail for $599.99, a $100 jump from its previous $499.99 price tag.

In a statement issued Thursday, Microsoft acknowledged that these changes could be difficult for customers, noting that they stem from “market conditions and the rising cost of development”, AP reported. While the company did not specifically mention tariffs, the global trade environment, particularly the ongoing trade wars and new tariffs imposed by the US, is believed to have had a considerable impact on pricing.

“We understand that these changes are challenging,” Microsoft said in the Xbox support update, according to AP. “We are making these adjustments in response to evolving market dynamics.”

In addition to the consoles, the price hikes also apply to some Xbox accessories, including wireless controllers and headsets, in the U.S. and Canada. Microsoft also indicated that prices for some of its first-party games will rise in the near future, with new titles expected to retail for $79.99 later this year, particularly in time for the holiday season.

The price increases come at a time of significant uncertainty for the gaming industry, which is grappling with the ripple effects of tariffs, particularly those levied by U.S. President Donald Trump during the trade wars with countries such as China. Economists have warned that these tariffs could lead to higher costs for consumer goods reliant on global supply chains, including electronics.

Microsoft’s move follows a similar action by Sony last month, which raised the recommended retail prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles in select regions, including parts of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Sony cited “a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates,” as factors contributing to the price increase.

