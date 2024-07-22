Microsoft Server Outage Disrupts Flights for Third Consecutive Day

The impact of Microsoft’s server outage continued to be felt for the third day, causing significant disruptions at Amausi Airport. Flights to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad faced delays, leaving passengers frustrated and inconvenienced.

Several flights were affected by the ongoing issue. Indigo’s flight from Lucknow to Mumbai was cancelled, adding to the woes of travellers who had to scramble for alternative arrangements. Passengers expressed their frustration over the lack of timely communication and the inconvenience caused by the cancellations and delays.

On Sunday, the situation at Amausi Airport was particularly chaotic. Indigo’s flight 6E-5346 from Lucknow to Delhi was delayed by two hours, causing many passengers to miss connecting flights and important engagements. Vistara’s flight VTI-642 also experienced a half-hour delay, adding to the growing list of affected flights. Indigo’s flight 6E-6008 faced similar delays, departing half an hour later than scheduled.

Passengers voiced their concerns about the recurring disruptions and urged the airlines to improve their contingency plans. “It’s been a nightmare trying to manage my schedule with these constant delays,” said one passenger. “I hope the airlines and Microsoft can resolve these issues quickly.”

Airport authorities are working closely with the airlines and Microsoft to address the server outage and mitigate its impact on flight schedules. Meanwhile, passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates and plan their travel accordingly.

The server outage has highlighted the need for robust backup systems and better communication between airlines and passengers during such disruptions. As the situation unfolds, travellers are hoping for a swift resolution to avoid further inconvenience.

