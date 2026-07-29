Minimum Balance Penalty: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Collected the Most — Is Your Bank Charging You Too?

Did your bank charge you a penalty for not maintaining the required minimum balance in your account? If yes, it may not be the only one. Banks collected ₹7,086.63 crore from customers in FY26 as penalties for failing to maintain the prescribed Minimum Average Balance (MAB) in savings and current accounts, according to a written reply by the Finance Ministry in the Rajya Sabha.

Among private lenders, HDFC Bank collected the highest amount at ₹1,798.14 crore, followed by Axis Bank with ₹1,081.33 crore. Among public sector banks (PSBs), Bank of Baroda topped the list with collections of ₹394.10 crore.

Private banks accounted for nearly 70% of total collections

The government’s data showed that private sector banks collected ₹4,948.71 crore, or nearly 70% of the total penalties during FY26. Public sector banks collected ₹2,137.92 crore. Here are the banks that collected the highest penalties:

Bank Penalty collected (FY26) HDFC Bank ₹1,798.14 crore Axis Bank ₹1,081.33 crore State Bank of India* ₹477.27 crore Bank of Baroda ₹394.10 crore ICICI Bank ₹353.50 crore Indian Bank ₹299.17 crore Kotak Mahindra Bank ₹290.65 crore Canara Bank ₹213.48 crore Punjab National Bank ₹206.68 crore Yes Bank ₹195.05 crore

(Note: SBI’s collection relates to current accounts, as the bank has already discontinued minimum balance charges on savings accounts.)

Most PSBs have already removed savings account penalties

According to the Finance Ministry, ten out of the twelve public sector banks have stopped levying penalty charges for not maintaining the minimum average balance in savings accounts. The remaining two PSBs have rationally done away with the penalty charges in keeping with their approved policies.

What is Minimum Average Balance (MAB)?

MAB, which stands for Minimum Average Balance, is an amount that the customer must keep as a minimum average balance in the account maintained in the bank over a certain period of time, usually a month.

In case the average balance is lower than the required amount, there could be penalties imposed by the bank. The required MAB varies from bank to bank, and even within different cities and towns, where the branches of these banks are located.

There is no rule set by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) about the required MAB.

Which accounts are exempt?

Not all bank accounts attract minimum balance penalties.

Deposit Accounts in Basic Savings Banks for the Poor (BSBD), most being PMJDY accounts, do not need their customers to maintain any Minimum Account Balance (MAB). These Zero Balance Accounts (ZBA) are not subject to MAB fines according to RBI regulations.

Customers with regular savings accounts should check the minimum balance requirement applicable to their account, as the threshold and penalty structure differ across banks.

The latest government data highlights the significant amount banks earn through minimum balance penalties, while also showing that many public sector banks have moved away from charging customers for failing to maintain the required balance in savings accounts.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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