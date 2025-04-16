Minister Scindia Asks BSNL Circles To Draft FY26 Business And Customer Plans To Drive Regional Growth

Minister Scindia urged each CGM to focus on capacity building among their junior colleagues and inspire passion across teams. “Infuse passion in them to get them on the same wavelength,” he said, encouraging leadership at every level to contribute to BSNL's renewed journey of transformation and growth.

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Robert Ravi, along with Senior Officers and Chief General Managers (CGMs) from all 27 BSNL circles. During the meeting at Sanchar Bhawan, the Minister asked the BSNL leadership to act as co-drivers of the organisation’s growth story. He called for decentralisation of responsibilities to empower employees and nurture internal leadership. “You made BSNL profitable, we need to continue the momentum,” said Minister Scindia while addressing the gathering.

Minister Applauds First Profit in 18 Years

Minister Scindia recognised the efforts of the BSNL workforce in turning around the financial performance of the organisation. “It is because of the hard work of each and every member of the BSNL family that it has made a Net profit after 18 years,” he said. He encouraged the team to maintain the momentum and emphasised the importance of customer acquisition and retention for long-term sustainability.

Monthly Meetings and Strategic Planning Mandated

Minister Scindia directed the BSNL leadership to convene monthly meetings to share best practices, address challenges, and co-create solutions specific to different regions. He also asked each BSNL circle to formulate two key strategic documents—a Customer Growth Plan and a Business Plan—for the financial year 2025–26. These plans aim to enhance regional performance and contribute to BSNL’s overall national goals.

BSNL Leadership Responds Positively

Senior Officers and CGMs welcomed the initiative, stating that it was the first time in years that a Union Minister engaged with them on such a personal and strategic level. Several officials expressed that the monthly meetings would provide a valuable platform for free-flowing dialogue and collaborative problem-solving. CGMs also shared suggestions to improve the sustainability and profitability of operations at the circle level.

Minister Encourages Internal Capacity Building

Minister Scindia urged each CGM to focus on capacity building among their junior colleagues and inspire passion across teams. “Infuse passion in them to get them on the same wavelength,” he said, encouraging leadership at every level to contribute to BSNL’s renewed journey of transformation and growth.

(With Inputs From ANI)

