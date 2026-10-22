Miss India Organization and Media Connect Announce Femina Miss India Karnataka 2027, Ushering in a New Era for Aspiring Talent Across the State

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22: Karnataka’s next generation of aspiring women is set to take centre stage as the Miss India Organization, a unit of Worldwide Media Private Limited (part of the Times Group), officially announces the launch of Femina Miss India Karnataka 2027 in partnership with Media Connect, appointed as the exclusive state licensee for a three-year term commencing in 2026, in association with Megha Services Pvt. Ltd.

Marking a significant milestone in the state’s pageant landscape, the collaboration will bring a dedicated state-level competition to Karnataka, opening new avenues for young women to pursue their aspirations on a nationally recognised platform. Designed to discover and nurture talent beyond conventional geographical boundaries, the initiative aims to provide contestants from across Karnataka an opportunity to build their personal identities, gain industry exposure and embark on a transformative journey towards the national stage.

Registrations for Femina Miss India Karnataka 2027 are now open at www.feminamissindiakarnataka.com.

A Landmark Launch in Bengaluru



The official announcement was made at a press conference hosted at JW Marriott Bengaluru, the Venue Partner for the occasion, in the distinguished presence of three accomplished women whose journeys reflect the opportunities and achievements associated with the Femina Miss India platform.

The launch brought together Ms Sushruthi Krishna, Femina Miss India 2016 First Runner-Up and entrepreneur; Ms Khushi Ramesh Kalakeri, Femina Miss India Karnataka 2026 and digital content creator and Ms Swathi Muppala, Femina Miss India Karnataka 2017 and actor, who shared their perspectives on the evolving role of pageantry in shaping careers, inspiring ambition and creating opportunities for women.

Speaking about the significance of passing the baton to Karnataka’s next representative, Ms Khushi Ramesh Kalakeri, Femina Miss India Karnataka 2026, said, “When I look back at my Femina Miss India journey, what stays with me isn’t just the moment I received the crown, but the person I became along the way. Representing Karnataka gave me a deeper appreciation for where I come from and the responsibility that comes with carrying my state’s name. To every girl considering applying, I would say, don’t wait until you feel completely ready. Sometimes, the most rewarding journeys begin with one brave decision. I am excited to see who takes this legacy forward and makes it her own.”

Reflecting on her own experience and the possibilities that lie beyond the pageant, Ms Sushruthi Krishna, Femina Miss India 2016 First Runner-Up and entrepreneur, shared, “Ten years ago, I stepped onto the Femina Miss India stage with dreams, determination and many unanswered questions about my future. What I discovered was that the experience could open doors far beyond pageantry. It taught me to communicate with conviction, trust my instincts and carry myself with purpose, lessons that have stayed with me as an entrepreneur. I hope the young women entering Femina Miss India Karnataka 2027 see this not simply as a competition, but as an investment in themselves. The crown may be one destination, but the confidence and courage you gain can take you places you never imagined.”

Welcoming the opportunity for aspiring women across Karnataka, Ms Swathi Muppala, Femina Miss India Karnataka 2017 and actor, said, “Being Femina Miss India Karnataka 2017 will always hold a special place in my heart because it was one of those experiences that helped me believe in possibilities I hadn’t fully explored. Coming from the world of pageantry into acting, I have seen how much that early exposure can shape your confidence and the choices you make. What makes this launch particularly meaningful is that young women across Karnataka now have a dedicated platform closer to home to begin their own journeys. I hope we discover girls with remarkable stories, unique perspectives and the determination to turn their ambitions into reality.”

Taking Karnataka’s Talent to the National Spotlight

With a dedicated state-level platform, Femina Miss India Karnataka 2027 seeks to extend its reach beyond Bengaluru to engage aspiring contestants from cities and towns across the state, ensuring that talent, ambition and individuality find an opportunity to be recognised.

The competition is envisioned as more than a conventional beauty pageant. Through exposure to the pageant ecosystem, participants will have opportunities to develop essential skills in communication, personal presentation, stage presence and professional grooming, while gaining valuable insights into the fashion, entertainment and media industries.

By establishing a more accessible pathway to the national competition, the initiative also aims to celebrate Karnataka’s distinctive cultural identity, diverse backgrounds and emerging voices, reinforcing the belief that the next generation of role models can emerge from every corner of the state.

A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen the State’s Pageant Ecosystem



Addressing the media, Dr Divya Rangenahalli, CEO, Media Connect, underscored the organisation’s vision of creating a sustainable platform for identifying and supporting emerging talent. She highlighted the strategic importance of the Miss India Organization’s state licensing model in strengthening regional engagement and expanding participation in one of India’s most established pageant properties. The collaboration between the Miss India Organization and Media Connect, in association with Megha Services Pvt. Ltd., is expected to contribute to Karnataka’s growing fashion, lifestyle and entertainment ecosystem by fostering connections among aspiring contestants, industry professionals, brands and prospective partners. With Bengaluru continuing to emerge as a prominent centre for entrepreneurship, fashion, culture and creative industries, the initiative positions the city as an important destination for a new chapter in the state’s pageant journey.

The Road to Femina Miss India Karnataka 2027

The search for Karnataka’s next representative will commence with state-wide auditions scheduled for November 2026, inviting eligible aspirants from across the state to participate. The journey will culminate in the Femina Miss India Karnataka 2027 Grand Finale, proposed to be held in Bengaluru in January 2027, where the state’s next titleholder will be crowned.

The organisers also announced opportunities for premium brands, corporate organisations and marketing partners to associate with the property through strategic sponsorships, integrated brand activations and audience engagement initiatives. The platform is expected to offer partners meaningful visibility among youth, fashion, beauty and lifestyle audiences while supporting the discovery of emerging talent.

With registrations officially underway, the organisers have extended an invitation to aspiring women across Karnataka to take their first step towards becoming the state’s next representative at Femina Miss India 2027.

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