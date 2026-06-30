Missed Filing Appeal In GST Tribunal? Centre Extends Deadline to July 31 After Portal Glitches

Business and taxpayers who file GST appeals now have more time. The Centre has given a month’s extension for filing appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT). Now the deadline to file appeals before GSTAT is July 31, 2026. This comes at a time when several taxpayers, trade associations and tax consultants have flagged issues with the GSTAT portal, where the number of applications filed has sharply increased recently as the deadline approaches.

The government has set July 31, 2026, as the last date to file appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), the Finance Ministry said.

“The government has extended the due date for filing of appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to July 31, 2026,” read a notification from the Finance Ministry. The GSTAT was launched in September 2025 and the government had then notified the initial date for filing of the appeals was scheduled to expire on June 30, 2026.

What’s the reason for the deadline extension?

The extension comes after representations from various stakeholders citing persistent technical problems on the GSTAT portal as thousands of taxpayers rushed to file their appeals before the deadline.

Nearly 30,000 appeals were lodged in the last 15 days alone with the portal processing 5,500 appeals per day at its peak, the Finance Ministry said.

The pressure, tax professionals said, wasn’t just traffic on the portal. Many taxpayers also found it difficult to prepare appeal papers, compile supporting documents and upload bulky records within a short period. The huge volume of pending cases and repeated portal-related issues made it difficult for several businesses to complete the process on time.

The government, while giving an extension, has cautioned taxpayers against waiting until the last week to file their appeals, warning that another last-minute rush could again slow down the portal.

GSTAT expected to cross 4.8 lakh cases

The GST Appellate Tribunal is expected to be the major forum for resolving GST-related disputes in the country. So far, the government has notified 31 state benches apart from the principal bench in New Delhi.

With more than 4.80 lakh pending cases before existing appellate authorities eventually coming to the tribunal, it is expected to become a key institution of the GST dispute resolution system in India.

In May 2024, the government appointed Justice (Retd) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as President of the Principal Bench ahead of the tribunal becoming operational.

GST disputes to get faster route

Since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in July 2017, taxpayers challenging GST orders had to approach high courts and, in some cases, the Supreme Court. The process was expensive and time-consuming. Many disputes remained unresolved for years.

GSTAT was launched in September 2025 and the government notified June 30, 2026, as the last date to file an appeal before the tribunal. The government hopes that tax disputes will be resolved through a dedicated appellate mechanism, reducing the burden on higher courts while giving companies a faster and more specialised forum for appeals.

Experts say extension provides timely relief

Tax experts say the extra month will assist taxpayers who were struggling to meet the original deadline.

“While the additional time offers much-needed relief, taxpayers should avoid waiting until the last date and instead complete their filings well in advance to minimise the risk of portal congestion and technical disruptions,” PTI quoted Rajat Mohan, managing partner at AMRG Global, as saying.

Abhishek Jain, Partner and Head of Indirect Tax at KPMG, welcomed the move. PTI reported that he said, “The extension will provide taxpayers and professionals adequate time to adapt to the newly operational Tribunal, ensure that genuine appeals are not lost on limitation, and support a smooth transition to the GSTAT framework.”

The revised deadline gives taxpayers who have not yet filed their appeals more time to complete the process. But with filing volumes expected to remain high in the next few weeks, experts say it would be wise not to wait until the last few days.

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