Missed July 31 ITR Deadline? These 5 Hidden Costs Could Hurt More Than Rs 5,000 Late Fee

The July 31 deadline for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 for many individual taxpayers has passed but that doesn’t mean you can’t file ITR anymore. Taxpayers can still file a belated return, but missing the deadline can be more expensive now.

The late filing fee might be the only thing on the taxpayer’s mind, but experts say the actual financial loss could be in the form of interest on unpaid taxes, delayed refunds, loss of tax benefits and even notices from the income tax department if errors creep into the return.

The Late Fee Is Not Always ₹5,000

One common misconception is that the fine is based on your gross salary. It doesn’t.

According to Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, the late filing fee is computed on the total taxable income after taking into account eligible deductions and not on your gross income.

For FY 2026-27:

Late fee of Rs 1,000 for taxable income up to ₹5 lakh

Late fee of ₹5,000 if taxable income is more than ₹5 lakh:

No fee if your income was below the basic exemption limit and you did not have to file an ITR and there were no mandatory filing conditions.

For instance, if your gross salary is ₹6.2 lakh but deductions under eligible sections bring down your taxable income to ₹4.9 lakh, the late fee will typically be ₹1,000 and not ₹5,000.

The 5 Costs of Missing the Deadline

Besides the late fee, there are other financial consequences of missing the due date.

1. Tax Due Pending

In the event that any tax remains unpaid, Section 234A levies interest at 1% simple per month or part thereof on the amount due until the return is filed. The longer you wait, the more interest you pay.

2. Forfeited tax benefits

If you file your return late, you can’t carry some losses forward for a tax break. These include business losses and capital losses on shares, mutual funds or property. This could create a future tax liability for you.

3. Refunds take a long time

While taxpayers who owe a refund can still get it when they file a late return, the processing time is usually longer than for returns filed on time.

4. Higher Risk Of Tax Notices

The majority of the defects in return notices under section 139(9) arise from hurried or incomplete filings. The returns are rejected for reasons such as mismatch with Form 26AS, AIS or TIS, wrong claims of deductions, non-disclosure of capital gains or foreign assets and non-completion of e-verification within 30 days.

In extreme cases, a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh can be levied under the applicable provisions for failure to disclose foreign assets.

5. Additional Cost To Rectify Errors

More paperwork, recalculations and needless stress are the result of working with defective return notices. Where discrepancies are not resolved, taxpayers may be subject to additional tax demands.

Didn’t Make The Deadline? What To Do Next

AY 2026-27 can still be filed up to 31 December 2026 or before the completion of assessment, whichever is earlier. Prior to filing:

Collect Form 16, AIS, TIS, Form 26AS, bank interest certificates and capital gains statements.

Match every income entry with AIS and Form 26AS.

Calculate the unpaid tax, interest and any applicable late fee.

Pay dues through the e-Pay Tax facility of the Income Tax Department.

At the time of filing, select the option of “Belated Return” under section 139(4).

Complete the e-verification as soon as possible. Returns not verified are treated as invalid.