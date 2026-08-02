Missed July 31 ITR Deadline? These 5 Hidden Costs Could Hurt More Than Rs 5,000 Late Fee

The Late Fee Is Not Always ₹5,000
The 5 Costs of Missing the Deadline
Didn’t Make The Deadline? What To Do Next
- Collect Form 16, AIS, TIS, Form 26AS, bank interest certificates and capital gains statements.
- Match every income entry with AIS and Form 26AS.
- Calculate the unpaid tax, interest and any applicable late fee.
- Pay dues through the e-Pay Tax facility of the Income Tax Department.
- At the time of filing, select the option of “Belated Return” under section 139(4).
- Complete the e-verification as soon as possible. Returns not verified are treated as invalid.
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.