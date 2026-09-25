Mitsu Chem Plast Expands Capacity by Over 20% to Support Rising Demand and Long-Term Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, a Mumbai-headquartered manufacturer of blow-moulded and injection-moulded polymer products, has expanded its annual manufacturing capacity by 6,700 tonnes since April 2026. With these additions, the company’s total installed capacity has crossed 36,600 tonnes per year, compared with 29,900 tonnes at the end of FY26.

The capacity was added in three phases between June and August 2026, with an initial addition of around 2,550 tonnes per annum at the company’s Khalapur facility, followed by further additions of approximately 3,550 tonnes and 600 tonnes per annum, respectively. The capacity expansion is being funded through a combination of internal accruals and bank borrowings, reflecting the company’s measured approach towards scaling its manufacturing footprint.

The expansion further strengthens the company’s manufacturing capabilities across key end-user segments, including chemicals, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, paints and healthcare-related products, positioning it to address evolving customer requirements and growing market opportunities.

Preparing Capacity Ahead Of Demand

While the company operated at around 64% capacity utilisation during FY26, management believes in creating capacity ahead of customer requirements to ensure timely fulfilment of demand and maintain readiness for emerging market opportunities.

Speaking about the expansion, Mr. Manish Dedhia, Managing Director, Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, said:

“Our capacity expansion is guided by the need to align market opportunities, customer requirements and capacity creation. We are focused on building capacity ahead of demand to ensure we are well positioned to cater to emerging orders, while maintaining a disciplined approach towards capital expenditure and sustainable growth.”

Mr. Sanjay Dedhia, Executive – Vice Chairman, Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, added:

“We are adding capacity with a long-term view, supported by sustained demand across our key markets. As we expand, our focus remains on delivering durable and reliable products that enable us to meet evolving customer requirements and build strong, long-term customer relationships.”

Healthcare-Led Export Growth

Mitsu Chem Plast remains focused on the Indian market while building its international presence, with exports currently contributing around 2% of revenue across 17 countries. The company sees healthcare as a key opportunity to expand exports, supported by its growing portfolio of healthcare and hospital furniture-related products.

Healthcare, furniture and other related products currently contribute around 19.8% of the business, with the company increasingly exploring international healthcare markets. Its global supplier partnership with ArjoHuntleigh Polska, part of the Arjo Group, further strengthens its focus on expanding healthcare-led exports.

Strong Improvement In Profitability

The company’s recent financial performance reflects a marked improvement in profitability, supported by better product margins, favourable product mix and enhanced operational efficiency.

For the June 2026 quarter, standalone Total Income stood at ₹9,532.78 Lakhs, up 11.62% year-on-year. EBITDA increased to ₹1,549.48 Lakhs from ₹500.64 Lakhs in Q1 FY26, while Net Profit rose to ₹873.83 Lakhs from ₹131.16 Lakhs.

The improvement was driven by better product margins and continued operational efficiency, resulting in stronger EBITDA and bottom-line performance.

IBC Business To Add Another Growth Avenue

The company is developing a fully automated Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) manufacturing facility, integrating manufacturing and assembly under one roof. The IBC business is expected to complement Mitsu Chem Plast’s existing product portfolio, expand its customer base and address new applications, creating an additional avenue for long-term growth.

Working Towards The ₹1,000 Cr Revenue Target

Mitsu Chem Plast has set a long-term objective of reaching annual revenue of ₹1,000 Cr by FY28.

The company acknowledges that the target requires a significant increase in business scale. Management believes that the recently added manufacturing capacity, the upcoming IBC business and the growing contribution from healthcare-related products will support this journey.

Commenting on the company’s growth plans, Mr. Manish Dedhia, Managing Director, Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, said:

“We recognise that reaching ₹1,000 Cr of revenue by FY28 is an ambitious target. The capacity we have added, along with the upcoming IBC business and our focus on higher-value applications, is intended to create the foundation required to pursue this target. Our focus remains on building the business in a disciplined manner while improving the quality of our product mix.”

With additional manufacturing capacity already in place and new product opportunities being developed, Mitsu Chem Plast is positioning itself to serve growing demand across its core industrial markets while expanding into healthcare and other higher-value applications.

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