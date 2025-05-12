Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Mixed Outlook For Chemicals Industry In India For 2025 Despite Volume Gains In 2024

Mixed Outlook For Chemicals Industry In India For 2025 Despite Volume Gains In 2024

Any recovery in global chemical, specialty chemical, and agrochemical volumes could support growth in the Indian chemical sector. This potential uplift, however, may not be accompanied by significant pricing support, barring any impact from recent tariff changes.

Mixed Outlook For Chemicals Industry In India For 2025 Despite Volume Gains In 2024

Mixed Outlook For Chemicals Industry In India For 2025 Despite Volume Gains In 2024


The global chemical industry expects a slow and steady recovery in demand during 2025, according to a recent report released by B&K Research. The report states that while 2024 delivered some improvement in volumes across various segments, overall industry performance remained modest. Companies continue to maintain a cautiously optimistic stance for the upcoming year. “After a modest 2024 performance, chemical companies’ outlook for 2025 remains mixed, with some expressing concerns about demand recovery, while others remaining optimistic. Even with the optimistic view, demand growth is expected to be gradual,” the report stated.

Volume Growth Drives 2024 Performance

Chemical, specialty chemical, and agrochemical companies reported their fourth quarter and full-year results for FY24 and calendar year 2024, with volume increases driving most of the reported growth. However, pricing trends across segments remained weak, which indicated that the recovery lacked breadth. The report noted that pricing pressure continued to weigh on revenues, despite the volume gains.

End of Inventory Destocking Marks Key 2024 Development

One of the significant developments in 2024 was the conclusion of the prolonged global inventory destocking cycle. This phase had previously affected demand and reduced sales visibility for several quarters. B&K Research highlighted that the destocking process largely came to an end by the close of 2024. As a result, companies posted year-on-year volume growth, supported by improved visibility and stabilized inventory levels.

The agrochemical segment continued to navigate inventory-related challenges. Although the excess inventory pressures reduced significantly, concerns remained. Despite this, agrochemical companies reported year-on-year volume growth in 2024, even as they operated in a difficult pricing environment. The report acknowledged this resilience but pointed out that pricing trends showed limited improvement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mixed Sentiment for 2025

For 2025, the overall outlook for the chemical sector remains mixed. Some companies anticipate a gradual recovery in demand, while others approach the year with caution. B&K Research reiterated, “Even with the optimistic view, demand growth is expected to be gradual.” Agrochemical firms forecast further volume growth as inventory normalization progresses. However, low farm product prices and continued pricing pressures could hinder momentum.

According to the report, any recovery in global chemical, specialty chemical, and agrochemical volumes could support growth in the Indian chemical sector. This potential uplift, however, may not be accompanied by significant pricing support, barring any impact from recent tariff changes.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Boss Is On Fire Today: JD Vance Elated Over Donald Trump Cutting Drug Costs In New Announcement

Filed under

Indian Chemical Industry

Virat Kohli announces ret

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram?...
newsx

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor
Prime Minister Modi Kept

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise to Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra...
newsx

India-Iran Strategic Ties at the 20th Joint Commission Meeting
Virat Kohli announces ret

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:...
newsx

Assam: 10 Year Old Boy Allegedly Killed By Mother’s Lover, Body Kept In Suitcase
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram? Explained

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram?...

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise to Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra Following Operation Sindoor Success

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise to Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra...

India-Iran Strategic Ties at the 20th Joint Commission Meeting

India-Iran Strategic Ties at the 20th Joint Commission Meeting

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It’s Tested Me

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:...

Entertainment

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It’s Tested Me

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And Sisters’, Deletes Post Later

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom