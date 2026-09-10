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Home > Business News > Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth

Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth

Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-10 17:14 IST

New Delhi [India], September 10: Modish Home Appliances successfully hosted its much-anticipated Dealer’s Meet 2026 at Grand Amara Banquets, Shahdara, New Delhi. Bringing together the company’s valued dealer and business partners, the evening was a celebration of strong relationships, shared achievements and the collective vision of building a stronger future together.

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Held under the theme “Stronger Together. Limitless Tomorrows.”, the event provided an opportunity for Modish Home Appliances to strengthen its engagement with its dealer network and express appreciation for their continued trust and support in the brand’s growth journey.

The evening was graced by Modish Home Appliances’ Brand Ambassador, actor Vindu Dara Singh, along with acclaimed actor Anil George, known for his work in the popular series Mirzapur. Their presence added to the excitement and energy of the occasion as dealers, partners and members of the Modish Home Appliances family came together for an engaging evening.

The Dealer’s Meet served as a platform for the company to interact directly with its partners, reflect on its journey and discuss the opportunities that lie ahead. Modish Home Appliances reiterated its commitment towards building meaningful and long-term partnerships with its dealer community, which continues to play an integral role in expanding the brand’s presence and connecting its products with consumers.

Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth

Speaking about the occasion, Arif Ali, Founder Director, Modish Home Appliances, said, “Our dealers and business partners have been an important part of Modish Home Appliances’ journey and growth. This Dealer’s Meet is our way of coming together, celebrating our shared achievements and strengthening the partnerships that will take us forward. With the continued support and trust of our partners, we are confident of building an even stronger future together.”

The evening also reflected Modish Home Appliances’ focus on growth, innovation and its commitment to offering modern home appliance solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers. Through its expanding product portfolio, the brand continues to focus on combining functionality, quality and contemporary design to make everyday living more convenient and efficient.

Sharing his association with the brand, Vindu Dara Singh, Brand Ambassador, Modish Home Appliances, said, “I am delighted to be associated with Modish Home Appliances and to be a part of this special celebration with its dealer and partner community. It is inspiring to see the strong relationships that the brand has built over the years. I look forward to continuing this journey with Modish as the brand moves towards new milestones.”

The event concluded with networking, celebrations and an exchange of ideas, reinforcing the spirit of “Stronger Together. Limitless Tomorrows.” As Modish Home Appliances continues its growth journey, the Dealer’s Meet 2026 marked another significant step towards strengthening partnerships and collectively creating new opportunities for the future.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth
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Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth

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Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth
Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth
Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth
Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth

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