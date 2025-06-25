Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > Business > Monster and CareerBuilder File for Bankruptcy, Begin Asset Sales Amid Market Shift

Monster and CareerBuilder File for Bankruptcy, Begin Asset Sales Amid Market Shift

Monster and CareerBuilder, once top job search sites, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The merged company is selling major assets, including job boards and media platforms, to firms like JobGet and Valsoft. Layoffs are expected, with $20M secured to continue operations during the process.

Once Popular with Job Seekers Monster and CareerBuilder goes Bankrupt
Once Popular with Job Seekers Monster and CareerBuilder goes Bankrupt

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 21:57:48 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a major shift in the online job search landscape, Monster and CareerBuilder — two of the most iconic job sites from the early internet era — have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The announcement comes a year after the two firms merged under the banner Monster + CareerBuilder, with private equity firm Apollo Global Management acquiring a minority stake.

Asset Sales Underway

According to a company statement released Tuesday, the merged company is initiating a court-supervised sale of its core business units. This restructuring move includes the sale of:

Job Boards: The flagship platforms of both Monster and CareerBuilder are being sold to JobGet, a job platform focused on gig and hourly wage workers.

You Might Be Interested In

Government Services: Monster Government Solutions, a provider of recruitment software for U.S. state and federal agencies, will go to Valsoft Corporation, a Canadian enterprise software company.

Media Assets: Popular platforms, Military.com and FastWeb.com, will be acquired by Valnet, a Canadian digital media firm.

All asset sales are subject to court approval and open to higher competing offers.

Shifting Market Dynamics

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Monster and CareerBuilder were the go-to platforms for job seekers, with Monster even running high-profile Super Bowl commercials.

However, the rise of platforms like Indeed, Glassdoor, and LinkedIn has dramatically eroded their market share.

“The business has been affected by a challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment,” said Jeff Furman, CEO of Monster + CareerBuilder.

“This court-supervised sale process is the best path toward maximizing the value of our businesses and preserving jobs.”

Layoffs and Financing Support

As part of its restructuring, the company will undergo cost-cutting measures, including staff layoffs.

It has secured $20 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to support continued operations during the bankruptcy proceedings.

The company emphasized that it is working to ensure a “seamless transition” for its platforms and clients. The Monster and CareerBuilder File for Bankruptcy, Begin Asset Sales Amid Market Shiftoutcome depends on court proceedings and the potential emergence of higher bids for its assets.

ALSO READ: Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Advertisement

More News

Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Returns With Emotional Highs And Hard Choices On Netflix
Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom End Their Six-Year Engagement? Insiders Say, “long time coming”
Tariff Fears And Chinese Growth Push Copper Price Forecast To New Highs
Dogs Can’t Be Killed In South Korea Anymore, Here’s WHY

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?