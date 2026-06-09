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Home > Business News > More Curbs On Precious Metal Ahead? Finance Ministry Asks Banks To Submit Data On Gold Metal Loans

More Curbs On Precious Metal Ahead? Finance Ministry Asks Banks To Submit Data On Gold Metal Loans

The Finance Ministry has asked bullion-importing banks to provide detailed information on gold metal loans and gold-backed loans issued since 2023. The move has sparked speculation about possible new regulations, as authorities examine the growing role of gold financing and its impact on India's economy.

More Curbs On Precious Metal Ahead? Finance Ministry Asks Banks To Submit Data On Gold Metal Loans (Via AI)
More Curbs On Precious Metal Ahead? Finance Ministry Asks Banks To Submit Data On Gold Metal Loans (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-09 16:10 IST

The Finance Ministry has sought detailed information from banks engaged in bullion imports on gold metal loans (GMLs) and loans backed by gold issued since 2023, a move that has triggered speculation about possible new policy measures involving the precious metal sector. The request comes at a time when regulators and policymakers are paying closer attention to gold financing, lending practices and the broader impact of gold-related transactions on the financial system.

Finance Ministry Wants Detailed Gold Loan Data

As per reports, the ministry has sent a directive to bullion-importing banks to give data on gold metal loans as well as loans taken against gold from 2023 onwards in detail. The exercise is seen as an attempt to understand the size, trends and risks in gold loan activities.

No change in policy has been announced by officials at present, but this data-gathering exercise has triggered speculation about possible new regulations or oversight.

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Focus On Gold Metal Loans

Gold metal loans are a form of loan where banks lend gold to jewellery makers and traders instead of money. The gold is later repaid, typically after the jewellery is sold or exported. Gold loans are an important part of India’s gems and jewellery industry.

The government is believed to be examining how these loans influence gold imports, financial stability and the movement of precious metals within the economy.

Regulatory Focus On Gold Sector Continues

The latest development follows a period of heightened regulatory attention on gold lending. In recent years, authorities have examined gold-backed lending practices more closely, while discussions have also taken place regarding tighter monitoring and lending norms in the sector.

Industry participants are now watching closely to see whether the data collection exercise results in new rules, reporting requirements or changes to existing gold financing frameworks.

Banks Await Further Clarity

For now, banks have been asked to submit information, and no official announcement regarding fresh restrictions or policy changes has been made. However, the move indicates that the government is taking a deeper look at gold lending activities and their impact on the economy.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on information contained in official documents and public reports)

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More Curbs On Precious Metal Ahead? Finance Ministry Asks Banks To Submit Data On Gold Metal Loans
Tags: bullion importing banksFinance Ministry gold reviewgoldgold lending regulationsgold loan sector Indiagold metal loansgold-backed loans

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More Curbs On Precious Metal Ahead? Finance Ministry Asks Banks To Submit Data On Gold Metal Loans
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