More Ways to Design Your Future: ISDI ATLAS SkillTech University Unveils Its New 2027 UG Academic Offering

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: ISDI Mumbai , India’s leading design school, has been at the forefront of design education, preparing students to stay ahead of the curve as the role of design continues to evolve. Building on this legacy, ISDI’s expanded 2027 undergraduate offering brings together the full spectrum of design disciplines, spanning both traditional and new-age programs.

Design is best practised in multidisciplinary contexts, with ideas and expertise increasingly crossing traditional boundaries. ISDI’s introduction of Strategic Design Management was a defining example of this approach, bringing together design thinking and business strategy in one of India’s first such undergraduate programs. As technology reshapes the way designers work and the roles they play, ISDI aims to prepare students for careers that do not even exist today. It is extending this multidisciplinary approach into areas including Design Engineering, AI and Intelligent Product Design, Fashion and Luxury Brand Management, and Health & Care Design, to name a few.

The ISDI UG program portfolio for 2027 includes five domains:

Product & Technology: As design and technology become increasingly intertwined, students can pursue B.Des in Product Design, B.Tech in Design Engineering, or B.Tech in AI Integrated Design & Intelligent Products, leading to roles such as Product Designer, UX Designer, Design Engineer and AI Product Designer.

Fashion & Commerce: With India’s fashion and luxury market projected to reach $85–90 billion by 2030, students can pursue B.Des in Fashion Design & Technology, B.Des in Fashion Communication & Styling, B.Des in Fashion Brand Management, B.Des in Luxury Brand Strategy, and B.Des in Accessory Design & Craft, leading to roles across fashion design, styling, branding and luxury.

Communication & Media: B.Des in Communication Design & New Media and B.Des in Animation, VFX & Gaming open pathways to Communication Designer, Art Director, Animator, VFX Artist and Game Designer roles, as India’s creator economy moves towards influencing $1 trillion in consumer spending by 2030.

Space & Environment: As India’s real estate market is projected to exceed $920 billion by 2031, B.Des in Interior Design & Built Environment prepares students for roles such as Interior Designer, Spatial Designer, Exhibition Designer and Environment Designer, with hands-on exposure to contemporary tools for visualisation, rendering and spatial design.

Business & Entrepreneurship: B.Des in Strategic Design & Innovation Management, B.Des in Service & Experience Design, and B.Des in Health & Care Design prepare students for roles including Design Strategist, Innovation Manager, Service Designer, Experience Designer and Healthcare Designer, responding to India’s emerging needs across business, services and care.

“Our belief in what ISDI stands for has remained constant. We are building on the foundation we have created, while expanding into the disciplines and technologies that are reshaping design. With students choosing ISDI from across the country, our growing community reflects the ambition and diversity of a new generation of designers and the possibilities they see in where design can take them” said Siddharth Shahani, Co-Founder, ISDI Mumbai, ATLAS SkillTech University.

Admissions for the 2027 intake are now open; apply now: https://www.atlasuniversity.edu.in/applicationform/

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