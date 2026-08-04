This Pharma Stock Hit A 20% Upper Circuit; Why Investors Are Betting On More Than Just Q1 Earnings

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. shares surged 20% on Tuesday after the company reported a sharp jump in Q1 FY27 profit. The stock hit the upper circuit as investors reacted positively to strong earnings and early progress in its large CDMO opportunity. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹56.4 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27. This was nearly five times higher than the ₹10.8 crore profit reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue also increased 34% year-on-year to ₹570 crore, compared with ₹425 crore in Q1 FY26. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to ₹82.5 crore from ₹24.2 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin improved significantly to 14.5% from 5.7% during the same period.

CDMO mandate becomes the key growth trigger

The biggest reason behind the market reaction was Morepen’s progress on its ₹825 crore global CDMO mandate.

The company had announced the multi-year manufacturing agreement earlier this year. The customer name and product details have not been disclosed.

Morepen has said that the first commercial dispatch under the mandate was completed during the June quarter. The initial dispatch was worth around ₹50 crore.

The company has also indicated that supplies could increase further in the coming quarters, with expectations of around ₹225 crore of supplies in the next quarter.

For investors, the development is important because it shows that the CDMO opportunity has moved from an announcement stage to commercial execution.

Why investors are turning positive

Morepen has historically been known for its API and pharmaceutical businesses.

The new CDMO opportunity could add a more predictable revenue stream if execution continues as planned.

CDMO businesses are valued differently from traditional API businesses because they often involve longer-term customer relationships and specialised manufacturing capabilities.

The market reaction suggests investors are expecting Morepen’s business mix to improve over time.

Strong quarterly performance supports the optimism

The company said Q1 FY27 was among its strongest quarters, supported by higher revenue, better operating performance and growth across key business areas.

The improvement in EBITDA margin indicates that the company benefited from better operating leverage during the quarter.

However, the sustainability of these margins will depend on future product mix, pricing conditions and execution of the CDMO order.

Capacity expansion will be important

Morepen has indicated that additional capacity and technology investments may be required to support the CDMO opportunity.

The company has highlighted plans to scale manufacturing capabilities in phases.

Successful expansion will be important because the size of the CDMO mandate is significant compared with Morepen’s historical business scale.

Risks investors should watch

While the market reaction has been positive, some risks remain.

The CDMO customer has not been publicly identified. This limits visibility on customer concentration and contract details.

The company also operates in the API segment, where pricing pressure and competition can affect margins.

Regulatory compliance will remain critical because pharmaceutical manufacturing for global markets requires strict quality standards.

Stock performance

Morepen Laboratories shares have gained strongly in 2026, supported by expectations around the company’s CDMO opportunity.

The latest rally shows that investors are focusing not only on current earnings but also on the possibility of a long-term change in the company’s growth profile.

The key question going ahead will be whether Morepen can consistently convert the CDMO opportunity into recurring, profitable growth.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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